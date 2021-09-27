 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Election leaves Germany’s future government up in the air after 16 years of Pax Angela

Doug Saunders
Berlin
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman and candidate for the federal elections, Armin Laschet, speaks at the CDU election event as German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on, in Berlin on Sept. 26, 2021.

CLEMENS BILAN / POOL/Getty Images

If Germany is known for anything in recent world politics, it is stability and consistency. So it might have shaken leaders of other democracies to watch two German politicians declare on Sunday night that they had been elected chancellor – especially after an election campaign in which neither of them revealed much about their foreign-policy plans.

“It’s a very clear mandate for us … a very good, clear mandate for Germany,” declared Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic leader, whose party appeared to hold a slight lead late Sunday. Moments later, the Christian Democratic Union’s Armin Laschet echoed that view for his own party.

Given that neither attracted more than 26 per cent of the vote, it was not at all a clear mandate for anyone. And it might take months to find one.

Story continues below advertisement

German election results see Social Democrats, Angela Merkel’s CDU stake rival claims

Doug Saunders: It’s a Merkelized world – and after Germany’s election, a new chancellor must live in it

It’s a disconcerting sign that the Pax Angela – the 16 years of predictable, largely unadventurous German stability under Chancellor Angela Merkel – is coming to an end. Whether that’s better or worse for Canada and its allies will take a long time to determine.

Germany is now part of a trend of hyper-fragmentation that has swept the world’s parliamentary democracies. With neither of its two traditionally dominant political parties holding a clear lead, Germany’s next government will almost certainly entail three political parties, with major cabinet positions going to both the Green Party and the business-minded Free Democratic Party.

It will also entail a prolonged period of coalition negotiations, of the sort more often seen in the Netherlands, Denmark or Italy, in which an ideologically diverse group of parties searches for hard-to-find common ground.

“We’ll have to find a new government from the centre of parliament, we’ll have to find as many commonalities as we can between probably three political parties,” Mr. Laschet declared during a TV leaders’ debate. It would be the first three-party coalition since the 1950s.

It occurs at an inconvenient moment for the democratic world. At the end of a month in which deep divides emerged among the countries that sometimes call themselves the “rules-based international order” – including the Washington-provoked contretemps with France and Britain over Australian submarines, the animosity over the botched end of the Afghanistan war, and the tensions after the U.S.-brokered conclusion of Canada’s Chinese hostage crisis – it is disconcerting to watch Germany enter a prolonged period of confusion.

Yet Germany is not as unstable as it might have appeared on Sunday night. Ms. Merkel remains Chancellor until the new government is formed – and, as such, there’s a good chance she will hold that position until Christmas.

And the threat of rising political extremism, so palpable during Germany’s 2017 election, now appears to have been a flash in the pan. The far-right, racially intolerant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party remains in parliament, but has fallen in the polls and been relegated to a largely regional status in the former East Germany. The neo-communist Left Party fell to 5 per cent, barely enough to retain seats in the Bundestag. Neither has any prospect of playing a part in government.

Story continues below advertisement

This means Germany’s future will likely be hashed out in coming weeks among four parties that have all held major cabinet positions in national governments during the past 20 years. While their views differ widely on fiscal and key foreign-policy matters, the Social Democrats, Christian Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens hold relatively similar positions on the need to combat climate change and shift away from heavy manufacturing to high-tech services, and a broad interest in European integration, albeit from different perspectives.

The real excitement in German elections usually takes place long after the votes have been counted, and often drags on for a long time. In 2017, it took almost six months for Ms. Merkel to form her fourth government, so resistant were her partners the Social Democrats to take part in another so-called grand coalition. In 2005, it took 16 days for Social Democratic chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to concede that he’d lost to Ms. Merkel.

And while the complexity of the coalition might make some vital decisions more difficult, its ideological breadth might allow Germany to do something its allies have long hoped it could: Break free from the ultracautious politics of self-preservation that have limited its role in co-operative international initiatives during the Merkel years to one of brokering compromises.

An open question is whether the next government will be more willing to try resolving the rifts that divide Western democracies over how to confront rising authoritarianism in China, Russia and Central Europe.

Mr. Scholz, who as finance minister in Ms. Merkel’s last government was an outspoken voice of greater European economic and political unification and broadly favourable toward immigration, was largely silent during his campaign on these larger questions of international alliances and the degree to which Germany confronts or engages with less democratic states. In the coming weeks of heated negotiations, some answers may begin to emerge.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies