Azeem Rafiq’s case has led to calls for changes in how cricket and other sports deal with racism.Reuters

Cricket has long cultivated an image as a genteel game, with its white attire, tea breaks and quaint terminology such as “googly” and “out for a duck.”

But the top tier of English cricket has been rocked by allegations of widespread racism. One Black player recently recalled having bananas thrown at him by his teammates, while a player of Pakistani heritage said he was repeatedly called “bomber” and “curry muncher.”

On Tuesday, former Yorkshire County Cricket Club captain Azeem Rafiq told a House of Commons committee about the years of racial abuse he suffered at the club and how the team’s executives ignored the findings of an internal investigation that backed up many of his claims.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, this is replicated up and down the country,” Rafiq, 30, told MPs on the digital, culture, media and sport committee. “Everyone has known it for a very long time. It’s an open secret. I’ve seen that if you speak out, your life is made hell.”

The allegations are just the latest to rattle sports in England. Last June, three Black players on England’s soccer team were subjected to a stream of racist attacks on social media after they missed penalty kicks during the final of the European Championship. The same month, star England cricketer Ollie Robinson was suspended for eight matches because of tweets he’d sent early in his career that disparaged Asians. And last week, John Faragher, the chairman of Essex County Cricket Club, resigned after allegations he used racist language at a board meeting in 2017.

But it’s Rafiq’s case that has caused the most concern and led to calls for changes in how cricket and other sports deal with racism.

Rafiq, who immigrated to Britain from Pakistan, told the MPs it had been his childhood ambition to play cricket for England. “I just wanted to live my dream and my family’s dream,” he said.

He showed plenty of early promise. He captained England’s under-15 team and led the national team to the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2010, along with current stars Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. In 2012, Rafiq became Yorkshire’s youngest-ever captain and the first of Asian origin.

He told the committee how honoured he felt when he first entered the Yorkshire locker-room as a teenager.

The insults began almost immediately.

He and other Asian players were told to sit next to the toilet and were routinely called “elephant washers” and other racist names. White players referred to all Asian and Black players as “Steve” and “Kevin” because they couldn’t pronounce their names, and one white player joked about naming his black dog Kevin.

Rafiq, who is Muslim, also recalled being held down by a group of players and forced to drink wine when he was 15. “You had people who were openly racist and you had the bystanders. No one felt it was important,” he told the committee. “I looked the other way just like everyone else did because really for me playing cricket was the most important thing.”

As he internalized the constant degradation, he began taking medication and drinking heavily. At one point, he considered suicide.

He finally snapped in 2017 when his newborn son died. Instead of offering support, he said he got reamed out by a coach after returning to training. “I went: Hold on a minute, I’ve seen other players have family tragedies and get support beyond measure, and I’ve just carried my son from the hospital to the graveyard and how I’m getting treated here is not right,” he said. “It became very clear that I’d been looking the other way.”

He left Yorkshire in 2018 and opened a restaurant in Barnsley, in northern England. He first spoke about his time at Yorkshire during a television interview in September, 2020. The club promised an investigation and hired a law firm to conduct a probe.

Last September, the club concluded Rafiq had been “the victim of inappropriate behaviour,” but it refused to release the investigation’s report or acknowledge any institutional racism. It also decided not to discipline any players, coaches or executives.

Earlier this month, ESPN leaked details of the report, which backed up many of Rafiq’s claims. According to the findings, at least one senior player acknowledged using racist slurs but insisted it was “friendly banter.”

Those revelations and the club’s inaction have caused a public outcry, and two more former Yorkshire players have now raised similar allegations. Meanwhile, the club’s top executives have resigned, and several major sponsors, including Nike, have dropped their associations with the team.

On Tuesday, former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton told the committee that the club’s senior leadership resisted the report’s findings and failed to “understand the gravity of the situation.” Yorkshire, he added, had a “culture of the past.”

Several former players have apologized for their conduct, but some, including Root, have said they saw no racism at the club.

Rafiq said the fact that players such as Root couldn’t recall any racism illustrated the problem. “It just shows how normal it was in that environment that even a good man like him doesn’t see it for what it is,” he told the MPs. “It’s not going to affect Joe. It’s something I remember every day.”

