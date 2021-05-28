 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Erdogan opens landmark mosque on main Istanbul square

Ayse Wieting and Suzan Fraser
ISTANBUL
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a landmark new mosque on Istanbul’s Taksim Square on Friday, fulfilling a long-time ambition to build a Muslim house of worship in the city’s main public space that has become a symbol of the modern Turkish Republic.

Erdogan joined dozens of mask-wearing worshippers for the first prayers at the towering 3,000-capacity mosque on Taksim – which was also the site of the mass anti-government protests in 2013 sparked by the government’s construction plans at the adjacent Gezi Park. Hundreds of others performed their prayers outside the mosque.

The Turkish leader, who has steadily consolidated power in his 18 years in office, had long promised supporters of his Islam-oriented ruling party a mosque on Taksim, saying it is inconceivable for Istanbul’s main square not to have one.

Story continues below advertisement

Critics, however, see the mosque’s construction as being part of Erdogan’s plans to undermine the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who established the secular-oriented republic after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. A cultural center at Taksim, which was named after Ataturk and seen as a symbol of his heritage, has been demolished and is being replaced by a new structure that will hold an opera house.

“Taksim Mosque was brought to our Istanbul following a nearly one-and-a-half century struggle,” Erdogan said in a speech following the Friday prayers, insisting that plans for the mosque date back to a Russian-Turkish war between 1877-1878.

It’s the third landmark mosque Erdogan has inaugurated in Istanbul. The massive Camlica Mosque, erected on a tall hill, opened its doors in March 2019. Last year, Erdogan converted the Hagia Sophia – the city’s iconic Byzantine-era cathedral that was turned into a mosque before becoming a museum – back to an Islamic house of worship.

“From patronizing large, symbolic mosques in the city of his birth – which already has three `Erdogan’ mosques ... to placing religion at the heart of Turkish society, Erdogan now appears determined to leave his indelible mark on his country,” said Soner Cagaptay, an expert on Turkey at the Washington Institute and author of the book “Erdogan’s Empire.”

Erdogan himself described the Taksim mosque as the “third sentimental legacy” and said he hoped it would “illuminate our city like an oil lamp for centuries to come.”

The mosque’s construction was blocked by several court actions over the years, Erdogan said. In 1997, Turkey’s military leaders had pressured an Islamist-led government – which Erdogan belonged to – out of power for allegedly undermining secular laws, citing its declared plans to construct a mosque on Taksim as one of the reasons.

“For years, since my childhood, they have said `you cannot do it,”' Erdogan told ruling party regional leaders in a speech Thursday. “But God has destined us (to build) this.”

Story continues below advertisement

For decades, the bustling square has been the heart of the city’s cultural scene but also the site of street battles between police and demonstrators. In 1977, 34 people were killed in the square during a May Day commemoration when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building.

The 2013 protests against Erdogan’s rule, grew from a sit-in demonstration by a group of protesters trying to prevent plans to demolish Gezi Park. A dozen protesters were killed and thousands were injured during the nationwide protests. Authorities have declared Taksim off-limits to demonstrations in recent years.

Erdogan claimed the Gezi protests were part of a plot to prevent the mosque’s construction.

“When we mobilized once again in the year 2013 as prime minister, with the same goal (to build a mosque in Taksim,) we were faced with the Gezi events,” Erdogan said. “The moment when those terrorists stood against us.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies