Putin and Erdogan announce plan for Northeast Syria, strengthening Russian influence

His jets patrol Syrian skies. His military is expanding operations at the main naval base in Syria. He is forging closer ties to Turkey. He and his Syrian allies are moving into territory vacated by the United States.
And on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin of Russia played host to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, for more than six hours of talks on how they and other regional players will divide control of Syria, a land devastated by eight years of civil war.
The negotiations ended in a victory for Putin: Russian and Turkish troops will take joint control over a vast swath of formerly Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria, in a move that cements the rapid expansion of Russian influence in Syria at the expense of the United States and its Kurdish former allies.
Under terms of the agreement, Syrian Kurdish forces have six days to retreat more than 20 miles from the border, abandoning land that they had controlled uncontested until earlier this month – when their protectors, the U.S. military, suddenly began to withdraw from the region. The Syrian Kurdish leadership did not immediately respond to the demand.
Erdogan got most of what he wanted – a buffer zone free of a militia that Turkey regards as a terrorist threat – but it came at the expense of sharing control of the area with Putin and the Syrian president, Bashar Assad, whose rule Erdogan has long opposed.
“Only if Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is respected can a long-lasting and solid stabilization in Syria be achieved,” Putin said alongside Erdogan after the meeting. “It is important that our Turkish partners share this approach,” Putin added. “The Turks will have to defend peace and calm on the border together with the Syrians. This can only be done in the atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation.”
Putin has emerged as the dominant force in Syria and a major power broker in the broader Middle East – a status showcased by Erdogan’s hastily arranged trip to the Russian president’s summer home in Sochi. And it looks increasingly clear that Russia, which rescued the government of Assad with air strikes over the last four years, will be the arbiter of the power balance there.
As President Donald Trump questions U.S. alliances and troop deployments around the world, Russia, like China, has been flexing its muscles, eager to fill the power vacuum left by a more isolationist United States. In Syria, both Putin and Erdogan have seized opportunities created in Trump’s sudden withdrawal this month of U.S. forces in the country.
Erdogan had long wanted to go to war against the Kurdish-led forces that control northeast Syria, but he dared not, as long as the Kurds’ U.S. allies were stationed there, too. He responded to Trump’s withdrawal by launching an invasion.
The Sochi meeting began a few hours before the end of a U.S.-brokered truce between Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria, where Erdogan says his troops have seized more than 900 square miles of territory since invading Oct. 6.
“The U.S. is still the 500-pound gorilla,” said Howard Eissenstat, a professor of Middle East history at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. “If the U.S. decided that ‘issue X’ was a primary concern to its national security, there would be very little that anybody in the region could do about it.”
But with the United States increasingly removing itself from the picture – as symbolized in the Russian news media by the images of abandoned washing machines and unopened cans of Coca-Cola left behind in the chaotic withdrawal – it was Russia’s consent Erdogan needed Tuesday to solidify and extend his gains.
“Before, Turkey could play the U.S. against Russia and Russia against the U.S.,” said Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies, an Istanbul-based research group. “Now that’s no longer the case, and Russia has shaped up to be Turkey’s only real counterpart in Syria.”
The Sochi meeting looked to be a culmination of Putin’s yearslong strategy of taking advantage of Western divisions to build closer ties with Turkey – a NATO member and long a key U.S. ally – and to increase Moscow’s influence in the Middle East.
As the United States and Western Europe vacillated in their approach to Syria – to the frustration of Turkey and other Middle Eastern powers – Russia chose to protect its ally, Assad, and stuck with him despite fierce criticism from the West that the Syrian ruler was a brutal despot.
The upshot, Russians now say, is that while their country lacks the West’s economic might, it can be counted on to keep its word.
“Some people are furious again, some people are jealous and some people are drawn to power,” Dmitry Kiselyov, the prominent host of a news program on state-controlled Russian television, told viewers Sunday night. “Whatever the case, Erdogan is flying to Russia to meet with Putin.”
The negotiations highlight the loss of U.S. influence in the days since Trump ordered troops to withdraw from northeast Syria. The pullout not only cleared the way for Turkey’s assault on U.S. allies, it also prompted the area’s Kurdish leaders to turn to Assad’s government and its main backer, Russia, for protection.
This sudden alliance has allowed Syrian government forces back into parts of northeast Syria that they have not entered in half a decade and thrust Putin even more prominently into the Syrian affairs.
“The situation in the region is very tense – we understand that,” Putin said as he began talks with Erdogan. “I would like to express the hope that the level of Russian-Turkish relations that has been attained recently will play a role in resolving all of the issues that the region has encountered and will help find answers to all questions, even very difficult ones, in the interests of Turkey, Russia, and all countries.”
On Tuesday, Erdogan got Putin to agree to parts of this plan: Under the agreement, Russian and Turkish troops will jointly patrol most of the length of the Syrian-Turkish border, a stretch roughly 260 miles long and 6 miles deep. Kurdish forces will have to withdraw even farther – to an area 20 miles from the border.
The Turkish government and its Syrian Arab proxies will also get to keep control of a deeper area of borderland, roughly 75 miles long and 20 miles deep, that it captured from Kurdish forces this month.
But in exchange, Erdogan has had to give up hopes of exerting greater control over a much wider territory – and agree to allow Assad’s forces back to a border they abandoned several years ago.
He was also rebuked by Putin for risking a revival of the Islamic State. Distracted by the invasion, Kurdish fighters have been unable to carry out anti-Islamic State operations, and several Islamic State militants have escaped Kurdish-run jails.
“It is important to make sure,” Putin said as Erdogan stood beside him, “that members of terrorist organizations, including ISIS, whose militants are kept by Kurdish armed formations and are trying to escape, would not use the opportunity created by the actions of Turkish forces.” ISIS is an alternative name for the Islamic State.
Turkish-backed Syrian Arab militias expressed wariness about the deal, fearing that Kurdish fighters would secretly remain near the border.
“We do not trust Russia,” said Hisham al-Skeif, a spokesman for one of the Turkish-backed factions. “The Russians did not comply with any agreement previously.”
But al-Skeif said he was happy that the dream of an autonomous Kurdish region had come to an end. “This is a great pleasure for us even if we have not achieved everything we want,” he said.
Assad attempted to project his own influence Tuesday, visiting the northwestern province of Idlib for the first time since the area fell out of government control several years ago. He was pictured near the front line of a battle between rebels and his own military, in photographs released by a state-run news agency.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.