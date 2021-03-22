EU-Britain vaccine war heats up as Brussels renews threat to ban exports

The European Commission has revived threats to block the export of AstraZeneca vaccines, a move that has intensified the vaccine war between Britain and the European Union and divided EU countries.

Over the weekend, EC President Ursula Von Der Leyen strongly hinted that the EC is ready to use emergency powers if AstraZeneca keeps failing to meet its EU delivery obligations. The pharmaceuticals giant, which developed the vaccine with Oxford University, is expected to deliver only 30 million doses in the first quarter; the original target was 90 million.

“We have the option of banning a planned export,” she told the German newspaper company Funke Mediengruppe. “That’s the message to AstraZeneca. You will fulfil your contract with Europe first before you start delivering to other countries.”

Story continues below advertisement

She was doubling down on a similar threat she made last week, when she warned that “All options are on the table – we are in the crisis of the century.” In early March, Italy held back the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses, becoming the first EU country to do so.

Banning AstraZeneca vaccine exports, and possibly exports of vaccines made by other manufacturers, would have global consequences since many countries in the developed and developing world buy finished EU-made vaccines or the ingredients that go in them.

According to Bloomberg data, the EU by mid-March had exported about 42 million vaccine doses from all the approved vaccine products. The U.K., Canada, Japan and Mexico were by far the top recipients. So far, it appears that none of the AstraZeneca vaccines used in Canada was made in the EU. The initial batch of 500,000 doses came the Serum Institute of India, and the United States last week agreed to ship 1.5 million surplus AstraZeneca doses to Canada.

The EU’s potential export ban would hurt Britain the most. The EU has sent millions of vaccines to the U.K. but has received none in return, raising tensions between the two sides. The Belgian-made Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is the main product exported to Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call EU leaders this week to urge them to kill the idea of banning vaccine exports. Britain has denied that is is hoarding vaccines and fears that an EU export ban could trigger vaccine nationalism around the globe. On Sunday, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC’s Andrew Marr program that trying to “build walls around this would damage both the EU citizens and the United Kingdom.”

On Monday, The Times of London reported that Britain is prepared to share Dutch-made AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients with the EU. Those ingredients, made at the Halix factory in Leiden, were destined for Britain and face an export ban if the EC makes good on its threat.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden and Poland are all lobbying for a settlement over the Halix vaccine ingredients so a full-blown vaccine war between the EU and Britain can be avoided.

Story continues below advertisement

In Britain and elsewhere, Ms. Von Der Leyen’s threat is widely seen as desperate effort to boost vaccine supplies after a botched rollout that saw the EC sign contracts for hundreds of millions of vaccines months after Britain did. By Monday, the EU had administered the first dose to only 8.7 per cent of its population. Britain’s equivalent figure was 41 per cent, Israel’s 57 per cent and America’s 24 per cent.

The EU’s slow vaccination campaign has helped to keep infection and death rates stubbornly high. Several countries, including Italy, France and Germany, have responded by tightening restrictions or implementing new local and regional lockdowns even as Britain is preparing to ease off restrictions.

With vaccine supplies short across the EU, some governments are considering using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia and Hungary issued emergency approvals for the product even though it has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency. The EMA has begun a “rolling review” of the Russian jab, but has not indicated a potential approval date, and Russia wants to produce vaccines in Italy.

But on Sunday, Russia’s EU vaccines ambitions were dealt a blow when Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal markets commissioner, told France’s TF1 television that “We have absolutely no need of Sputnik V” because the EU should have ample vaccine capacity by the summer.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.