EU is abandoning vulnerable migrants in Greek refugee camps: Oxfam

Vulnerable refugees and migrants including pregnant women and children are being “abandoned” in refugee camps on Greek islands, according to an Oxfam report.

In the report titled Vulnerable and Abandoned, released Wednesday, Oxfam says that thousands of migrants and refugees are still living in dire and unbearable conditions in Greece’s largest camp Moria on Lesbos island.

The aid organization says Greece’s system to identify and protect vulnerable people is broken, blaming chronic understaffing and flawed processes, and says that Greece and European Union member states are required by law to recognize the needs of and provide support for vulnerable people.

About 5,000 refugees and migrants are currently living on Lesbos, and most are in overcrowded tents in Moria, despite its capacity for 3,100. There are about 2,000 people living in an informal camp known as the Olive Grove, outside Moria’s barbed-wired walls.

Marion Bouchetel, a policy adviser with Oxfam Greece, said for most of last year, there was only one government-appointed doctor in Lesbos responsible for screening, at times, 2,000 people arriving each month. And, she said, no medical screening happened in November because there was no doctor.

“There is not enough screening upon arrival because of this chronic lack of medical staff,” said Ms. Bouchetel, in a phone interview from Lesbos.

“The conditions in the camp are making people’s mental state and physical health worse, especially with the winter conditions and very low temperatures.”

Refugees and migrants living in Moria told Oxfam they don’t feel safe because fights break out and that women live in fear of sexual harassment. And Oxfam’s report says survivors of torture and sexual violence are being housed in “unsafe” areas of the EU-sponsored camp. The report also says pregnant women and mothers with newborns are left sleeping in tents.

Ms. Bouchetel said cold temperatures have added even more strain, with refugees burning whatever they can, including plastic, to stay warm. Some buy small heaters from local stores, but Moria’s electric system can’t support the additional systems, which results in power outages, which in turn trigger protests.

The organization said policies supported by the Greek government and the EU are trapping people on the islands indefinitely, making it impossible of humanitarian groups and local authorities to improve the conditions.

The European Union struck a controversial deal with Turkey in 2016 aimed at stopping the flow of migrants from Turkey to Greece and is meant to prevent refugees and migrants from reaching Europe. It’s resulted, though, in thousands of people being contained on a few of Greece’s islands until their claims to reach the mainland can be considered.

Oxfam is urging the Greek government and EU member states to deploy more staff, physicians and psychologists to the camps on Greek islands, to fix the screening system and to identify and relocate vulnerable refugees and migrants to the mainland.

“We are hoping other countries start paying attention to this and help asylum seekers,” Ms. Bouchetel says.