Europe starts review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to try to overcome shortages as new variants appear

Under pressure to boost supplies in the vaccine-short Europe Union, the European Medicines Agency announced that it will start a review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine – the first step in gaining authorization for EU use.

The EMA said it has started a “rolling review” of the vaccine to speed up the authorization. Such reviews allow the EMA’s medicines committee to assess data as they become available from ongoing studies. Once the committee decides it has sufficient data, the creator of the vaccine can submit a formal application.

The EMA declined to commit to an approval timeline for the Russian product, and other vaccines. The agency has been criticized by a few EU leaders, including Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, for laggardly approvals.

Story continues below advertisement

Several countries have broken ranks with the EU in recent days, announcing that they will no longer rely exclusively on EMA-approved vaccines. Their frustration comes as the EU’s vaccine rollout rate remains far behind many countries, including the U.K., United States, Israel and United Arab Emirates. At last count, the 27-country EU had given eight doses per 100 citizens, which is one-third the American rate and one-quarter the U.K. rate.

Slovakia and Hungary recently bypassed the EMA to grant emergency approval for the Sputnik vaccine. Denmark and Austria also delivered a rebuke to the EU’s vaccine program by agreeing to hold talks with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines that would be targeted at the new and more contagious COVID-19 variants sweeping through dozens of countries.

The Russian vaccine initially met skepticism in the EU, and elsewhere, because it was cleared for use as the world’s first pandemic vaccine even before Phase 3 clinical trials had been completed. The vaccine was developed by the state-owned Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and is being marketed internationally by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Skepticism about the safety and effectiveness of the Sputnik product diminished somewhat last month when the Lancet medical journal published peer-reviewed results of interim trials that showed almost 92 per cent efficacy. At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Sputnik vaccine could be used in the EU as long as it received EMA approval.

Russia’s application process with the EMA got off to rocky start. Russia said it formally applied for EMA approval in late January, which was news to the EMA, which on Feb. 10 stated that it had seen no such application. The RDIF later revealed it had sent the application to the Heads of Medicines Agencies, a European network of medicines agencies that does not approve drugs.

In a statement on Thursday, RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said, “Following EMA approval, we would be able to provide vaccine for 50 million Europeans starting from June.”

Until Slovakia and the EU broke ranks, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, had been the sole supplier of vaccines for the bloc. In setting itself up as the buying agent, it argued that it could use mass buying power to ensure attractive pricing, and also ensure that each country obtained fair and equal access. But the EC moved slowly and tentatively to secure supplies, allowing the U.K. and other countries to sign contracts for the first deliveries.

Story continues below advertisement

Sputnik has been approved in 42 countries. Austria and the Czech Republic reportedly are considering buying the Russian vaccine and other EU countries may follow as the variants pick up momentum, making health authorities desperate for new supplies.

In Italy, the U.K., Brazilian and South African variants now make up well more than half of the new COVID-19 cases. Hotspot towns and cities, including Bologna, are going back into lockdown.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.