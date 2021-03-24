Europe tightens restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine exports but Canada expected to be unaffected

Open this photo in gallery A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on March 13, 2021. MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images

The European Commission has proposed new restrictions on vaccine exports that will not amount to a blanket ban and instead are primarily aimed at countries that import vaccines made in the European Union but export none in return.

The preliminary plan, unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday, seems most likely to affect countries with their own vaccine production, notably the U.K., where the AstraZeneca vaccine is made at two plants. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, contends that the U.K. has imported almost 11 million doses from the EU but has not sent any to EU countries.

“We have to ensure timely and sufficient deliveries to EU citizens,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement Wednesday. “The EU is the only major [OECD] producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries, but open roads should run in both directions.”

The proposed restrictions will be discussed by EU leaders in a virtual summit Thursday and Friday, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to call for a de-escalation of the EU-U.K. vaccine war. “You have to be very careful about imposing blanket export bans and you have to look very carefully at supply chains,” she said at a news conference Tuesday.

The draft rules threaten to trigger global supply disruptions and would hit countries that restrict their “own exports of vaccines or their raw materials, either by law or other means.” They propose that EU countries should only approve exports that “do not otherwise pose a threat to the security of supply” of vaccines within the EU. But they would also consider “conditions prevailing in the destination country,” such as the “epidemiological situation, its vaccination rate and its access to vaccines.”

Canada is the second-biggest recipient of EU-produced vaccines, after the U.K., but the draft rules could leave it in the clear. Canada’s vaccine plants do not make COVID-19 vaccines (it intends to build capacity), and its vaccination rate is lower than the EU’s.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand declined to comment Wednesday on how the proposed restrictions might affect the delivery of EU-made vaccines. Her office instead referred to comments made Tuesday by International Trade Minister Mary Ng, who told The Globe and Mail that her EU “counterparts have assured her that these measures will not affect vaccine shipments to Canada.”

Of immediate concern was the discovery of 29 million AstraZeneca doses at a U.S.-owned plant near Rome. EU inspectors found the stockpile, whose existence was first reported by Italy’s La Stampa newspaper. Under the proposed export restrictions, the doses could be prevented from going to the U.K. – though this is now a moot point, as Reuters has reported that 16 million doses from the stockpile will go to EU countries and the rest to COVAX countries (COVAX is the international alliance that is sending doses to developing countries).

The U.K. has seen a dramatic fall in COVID-19 cases amid a rapid vaccination rollout. Roughly 40 per cent of people in the country have received their first shot of a vaccine, compared with about 11 per cent in the EU.

AstraZeneca was supposed to deliver 120 million doses to the EU by the end of March but the company has said it will only be able to supply 30 million because of production problems at its European plants. EU officials want the company to redirect doses from its two British plants, which have not faced the same production issues. The company and the British government have argued that the British production is part of a separate contract, but EU officials say AstraZeneca’s British facilities are obliged to supply vaccines to the bloc.

While Britain relies primarily on that domestic AstraZeneca production for its vaccination program, it is expecting to receive millions of doses from an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands. British officials fear those shipments could now be held up and that the proposed export restrictions could also block supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made in Belgium.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to strike a deal with the EU to resolve the dispute by sharing some of the Dutch-made doses. However, he hasn’t helped matters with some ill-timed comments. During a meeting with backbench Conservative MPs, he said: “The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends.” Mr. Johnson quickly withdrew the remark, but it could further increase tensions with the EU. “The Prime Minister was obviously making a joke, he obviously regretted it, he withdrew his remarks immediately and hoped we would all forget about it,” Steve Baker, a senior Tory MP, said on Twitter.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been hit with a series of problems in recent weeks, including questions about its efficacy in older people and concerns about possible links to blood clots. U.S. health officials have also raised questions about interim efficacy data the company announced this week from clinical trials in the U.S.

Several regulators, including the European Medicines Agency and Health Canada, have insisted that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks. But the concerns have damaged public confidence in the vaccine; a recent poll by YouGov found that a majority of people in Germany, France, Spain and Italy no longer believe it is safe.

The EU’s export restrictions began in January, when the European Commission allowed countries to block the export of vaccines made by companies whose delivery commitments came up short. In effect, the restriction was aimed at AstraZeneca. Earlier this month, Italy stopped the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia, becoming the first EU country to do so.

On Wednesday, however, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for EU vaccine production to achieve “strategic autonomy” to ensure adequate supplies.

Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says federal regulators are closely monitoring scientific findings about whether the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 can lead to dangerous blood clots in a tiny percentage of recipients. But she says there's clear evidence the vaccine is extremely good at preventing COVID-19 and that vastly outweighs any potential risks. The Canadian Press

