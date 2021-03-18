European medical regulators urges countries to resume using Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Open this photo in gallery People arrive to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Woluwe-Saint-Pierre vaccination centre in Brussels on Thursday. The site is admistering the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. Jean-Christophe Guillaume/Getty Images

British and European medical regulators have found no evidence of a connection between blood clots and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and both have urged countries to resume vaccinations with the jab.

The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that its expert committee concluded that the vaccine was not associated with an overall risk of blood clots.

“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” the EMA’s executive director Emer Cooke EMA said during a press conference Thursday. Ms. Cooke said they EMA couldn’t rule out a connection and said that health care officials should be aware of the potential side effect.

Story continues below advertisement

The EMA’s announcement came hours after Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency also concluded that it could find no link between the blood clot cases to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The MHRA said “the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins are caused by COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.” It added that “the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and that the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.”

More than a dozen countries, mainly in Europe, had stopped using the vaccine amid reports that 37 people had developed blood clots after being vaccinated. Germany’s Paul Ehrlich Institute, a branch of the country’s medical regulator, said seven people had developed a rare form of clotting in a vein in the brain and three had died.

The MHRA said it examined five reports of cerebral blood clotting in Britain, including one man who died, and found that they amounted to less than one case for every one million people vaccinated. “A causal association with the vaccine has not been established,” the agency said. However, the agency recommended that “anyone with a headache that lasts for more than four days after vaccination, or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, to seek medical attention.”

There have been fears among health experts that concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine will damage public confidence and prolong the pandemic. Infection rates have been climbing in many parts of Europe and European Union leaders have faced criticism over the slow rollout of the bloc’s vaccination drive, which lags behind Britain, the United States and several other countries. Roughly 11 per cent of people across the EU have been vaccinated so far, compared to nearly 40 per cent in Britain.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.