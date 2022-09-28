A satellite image taken Sept. 26, 2022, shows a gas leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline off the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.PLANET LABS PBC/Reuters

European Union leaders said the apparent attack on two key pipelines in the Baltic Sea showed that the energy conflict between Russia and Europe had entered a potentially dangerous phase and vowed retaliation if evidence emerges that the Kremlin was behind what they believe was an unprecedented act of sabotage.

The warning came as natural gas prices, which had been in decline from very high levels in the last month, jumped for the second day in a row, rising about 15 per cent.

The increases were driven by fears that other pieces of European energy infrastructure could come under attack and the warning from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, the world’s largest gas exporter, that gas flows through Ukraine were at risk over a legal dispute with Ukraine’s national gas company.

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied that it was behind the twin explosions that crippled the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 subsea pipelines that travel from Russia’s extreme west to northern Germany.

Dimitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Europe’s claims of Russian sabotage were “quite predictably stupid and absurd,” according to Russian news agency Interfax.

He added that “The situation requires dialogue and timely co-operation from all sides, so that they can work out what happened as quickly as possible, assess the damage, and plot out actions to fix the situation.”

UN Security Council to meet Friday on damage to Nord Stream gas pipelines

Early on Wednesday, two days after the explosions that rocked the energy markets and alarmed European energy and defence ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said there was no doubt that the damage to the twin pipelines was no accident and vowed retaliation.

“These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all,” he said. “All the available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. … Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

He did not hint what the form the retaliation would take, but another round of economic and financial sanctions against Moscow would probably emerge on the list of options.

On Tuesday, when NATO was well aware of the detonations, the military alliances secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, urged member countries to rebuild their weapons stockpiles quickly “to ensure we can keep supporting Ukraine.”

Fear of sabotage after pipeline leaks Leaks in two Russian gas pipelines are raising concerns about sabotage on infrastructure at the heart of theenergy crisis between Russia and Europe Nord Stream 1 FINLAND Vyborg Nord Stream 2 Ust-Luga NORWAY ESTONIA RUSSIA SWEDEN LATVIA DENMARK Baltic Sea LITHUANIA North Sea RUS. BELARUS Greifswald 0 200 POLAND GERMANY KM Gas leaks SWEDEN Bornholm Island (DENMARK) Baltic Sea graphic news, Sources: Reuters; Gazprom; Danish Maritime Authority; photo: danish defence

The apparent attack on the Nord Stream pipelines opened a new front in the war, various European officials said, as Germany and other countries moved to bolster security around their crucial energy infrastructure.

“It looks like we are entering a new phase of hybrid war,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a tweet. By “hybrid,” he was referring to the aspects of the war beyond conventional warfare, such as cyberattacks, the embargoes and sanctions, and Russia’s determined effort to cut gas supplies to central and western Europe.

The foamy white gas plumes in the water from the damaged pipelines were still almost a kilometre in diameter on Wednesday. The gas is largely methane, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases.

The parallel pipelines, each about 1,200 kilometres in length, were full at the time of the explosions, but were not actually pumping gas to Germany. Supplies from the older Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which had been delivering most of Germany’s imported gas, were steadily ratcheted down by Gazprom over the course of the war and went to zero in late August.

The newer Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was endorsed by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was fully built but never went into operation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended its permitting process in February, just before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The damage to the pipelines means that they would be incapable of delivering gas for many months, perhaps longer, even in the event a peace agreement in Ukraine were to allow them to operate. Swedish and Danish investigators, using teams of specialist divers, reportedly could take weeks to examine the subsea damage to determine what triggered the explosions.

A reading from a seismograph on the Danish island of Bornholm shows two spikes on the day of the pipeline explosions, followed by a lower-level 'hissing.'German Centre for Georesearch/Handout via REUTERS

The Swedish National Seismic Network registered the two distinct blasts. The first explosion took place shortly after 2 a.m., central European time, on Monday; the second just after 7 p.m. The first was at 1.8 magnitude. The second was considerably more powerful, at 2.3 magnitude.

The explosions were in fairly shallow international waters – less than 100 metres – just beyond the territorial waters claimed by Sweden and Denmark. The pipelines were leaking from three spots.

EU and member-state governments were trying to determine the motivations behind the apparent attacks. Some believed it was designed to ramp up the economic war against the European countries that have condemned Russia’s invasion and are supplying lethal weapons, including highly accurate medium-range missiles, to the Ukrainian military.

“This has all the hallmarks of a ‘burning down the house” energy warfare strategy,” said Helima Croft, head of commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets. ”Russia was never going to let the West have an easy energy detox, but these acts of sabotage portend to a new dangerous, asymmetric phase in the Kremlin campaign to raise the economic stakes for its adversaries.”

The timing of the explosions seems odd. As recently as last week, Mr. Putin was putting pressure on the Germany government to allow Nord Stream 2 to enter service. He said the pipeline would deliver 55-billion cubic metres of gas a year if the pipeline sanctions were lifted.

Denmark was especially rattled by the explosions. It fears that other pipelines could come under attack. The Nord Stream pipelines were crippled just ahead of the inauguration of a new pipeline that will deliver gas from Norway to Poland via Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who attended the ceremony in Poland, said the new pipeline “marks a crucial geopolitical step for all of us. We have to do all we can to remove energy as a Russian instrument of power.”