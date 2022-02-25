A volunteer translator, middle, helps refugees arriving from Ukraine at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Feb. 24.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

As Marek Mahdal watched news reports of Russian air strikes pounding Ukraine, he didn’t feel he could sit at home in Prague and do nothing.

So he and two friends jumped in their cars Thursday night and drove 770 kilometres to the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing near Przemysl in eastern Poland. They arrived at around noon on Friday and stood on a sidewalk outside the pedestrian gate holding a sign written in Ukrainian that offered free rides to Prague and help finding shelter, food and work.

“It’s unthinkable what’s happening and I would be really quite happy if someone showed up with this offer,” said Mr. Mahdal, a 22-year old student. “We’ve got the time and, most importantly, we’ve got the means.”

The trio were part of an informal network of families, friends and do-gooders that have descended on the Polish border crossing to fetch loved ones, offer shelter or just spoon out free soup.

On Friday, the highway to the boundary was jammed with cars bearing licence plates from Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Austria. The highway became so congested at one point that police blocked the road roughly one kilometre from the border control station, forcing people to park their cars in nearby fields and then walk to the pedestrian gate.

Most had come to pick up relatives who were walking over from Ukraine. One man drove from Berlin to collect a family member while others had come from Warsaw, the Czech Republic and beyond.

A growing number also came to offer support to those fleeing the Russian onslaught.

Around 50 people from Krakow arrived Thursday afternoon and started serving free hot soup, water, crackers, sandwiches, boxes of cookies, tea and coffee on the sidewalk outside the pedestrian entrance into Poland. “We have been very busy but at first people thought we were charging for everything,” said Alex Marenych as he poured hot water into a coffee urn. He said five vans loaded with donated food was coming from Krakow Friday afternoon.

Konstantyn Pisotskyi and three friends drove more than 400 kilometres from Lodz in central Poland hoping to volunteer at a refugee reception centre that has been set up by the local government in a sports hall in Medyka, a village next to the border. It’s one of eight regional centres the Polish government has opened in public buildings to cope with a possible surge in Ukrainians.

But the centre in Medyka was guarded by police on Friday and off limits to the public and the media. Mr. Pisotskyi spent much of Friday afternoon talking across the fence to one of the facility’s organizers asking how they could help.” I don’t know if they’ll let us in,” he said, forlornly. “I think no because there is police and border man here.”

In Przemysl, the city’s lone Ukrainian school has turned its gym into a makeshift shelter for refugees with 100 beds. School officials have also been serving food and hot drinks in the primary student’s lunchroom in the basement. On Friday, a handful of recent arrivals from Ukraine sat awkwardly in tiny chairs as they ate sandwiches.

So far only about 40 refugees have stayed at the school, but vice-principal Joanna Baran said they had to be prepared for what could be coming. “We believe that there will be many more people on their way,” she said before rushing off for a strategy meeting.

There were also signs at the border of just how devastating the Russian invasion has been for so many families.

Ukraine has ordered adult men to remain in the country, meaning that most of those arriving in Poland have been women and children.

On Friday, groups of families appeared lost in the jumble of people, taxis, buses and onlookers outside the pedestrian entrance. Mothers tried to care for screaming children in the biting cold while others stood along the highway anxiously waiting for news from relatives who were trying to make it over.

There were reports of long line ups on the Ukrainian side and at one point Polish officials briefly closed the crossing to cars and trucks. Border authorities said Friday that so far 29,000 Ukrainians had entered the country.

Reiner Heinrich was among those waiting on the roadside. He stood bleary eyed, holding hands with his pregnant wife who is from Ukraine. They were waiting for their two teenage children who were supposed to be arriving on foot with a family friend from a small town near Lviv.

The couple live in Cologne, Germany, and they drove all night to get to the border in the hope of picking up the children. But by late afternoon they had yet to see or hear anything. “They telephoned every day before, but it’s hard now,” said Mr. Heinrich as his wife wiped away tears. “Now we don’t know what happened.”

Nearby, a woman named Natasha slowly pulled her suitcase along the pavement as she headed back to Ukraine. Her friend said Natasha wanted to return home to look after her young children – ages 12 and 14 – who have been living on their own in Ivano-Frankivsk, a small city in western Ukraine. The friend sobbed as she walked with Natasha to the crossing, too upset to even contemplate what will happen to her.

There was also a steady stream of young men walking quickly to the pedestrian entrance in the direction of Ukraine. “There’s war inside my home, that’s why I’m going,” said one man. Another said he was heading back to fight and then loudly cursed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Up the road, Voloymyr Telehii couldn’t wait to join the battle against the Russians. Mr. Telehii, his brother, Ivan, and friends, Wasel, and Andrej, are all from Ukraine and they’ve been working in Germany lately. But they felt compelled to return once Russian troops attacked. “We want to go to the war,” Mr. Telehii said triumphantly just before the men piled into a van to take them across the frontier.

By late Friday afternoon, Mr. Mahdal and his Czech friends had been approached by a woman and her children about a lift to Prague. Even if the ride panned out, Mr. Mahdal said he’d be back again offering more free trips to the Czech capital. “I’m ready to come here on Sunday or maybe even during the week instead of school,” he said. “School is important but there are families’ lives at stake.”





Scenes from an invasion: More from The Globe and Mail

The day in photos

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine walk towards a rocket case stuck in the ground following recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 1 of 28

Medics transport a person wearing a military uniform into an ambulance near a damaged unidentified military truck near a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.OLGA YAKIMOVICH/Reuters 2 of 28

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 3 of 28

Vehicles wait in line at a security checkpoint on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 4 of 28

A Ukrainian serviceman checks a vehicle at a security checkpoint on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 5 of 28

A woman and two children leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, on Feb. 25, 2022.PETER LAZAR/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 28

Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on Feb. 25, 2022.STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 28

Ukrainian servicemen on patrol on a road in Kharkiv talk with a civilian on Feb. 25, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 8 of 28

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Vadim Zamirovsky/The Associated Press 9 of 28

Firefighters work at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit, on February 25, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 28

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her home following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 11 of 28

A man looks out of the window of a damaged apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 12 of 28

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 28

A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 14 of 28

A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 15 of 28

People run to take shelter while sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 16 of 28

Hundreds of residents from a residential building damaged by a missile gather in a bomb shelter in the basement of a school on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 17 of 28

People take pictures of the remains of a rocket in a residential area in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 28

The wreckage of a vehicle lies on a road in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 28

Ukrainian servicemen walk around fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press 20 of 28

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 21 of 28

People leave Kyiv after Russia continues massive military operating against Ukraine on February 25, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 22 of 28

People rest on the floor of a metro station, which is being used as an air raid shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/Reuters 23 of 28

People queue to donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 28

People donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 28

Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict in their country are seen walking along a road near the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing near Beregsurany, Hungary on February 25, 2022.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 28

People sit in a bus heading to the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine on February 25, 2022.KACPER PEMPEL/Reuters 27 of 28

People from Ukraine who have fled the violence and crossed the border into Poland are offered coffee in Medyka on February 25, 2022.BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters 28 of 28

