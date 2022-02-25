As Marek Mahdal watched news reports of Russian air strikes pounding Ukraine, he didn’t feel he could sit at home in Prague and do nothing.
So he and two friends jumped in their cars Thursday night and drove 770 kilometres to the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing near Przemysl in eastern Poland. They arrived at around noon on Friday and stood on a sidewalk outside the pedestrian gate holding a sign written in Ukrainian that offered free rides to Prague and help finding shelter, food and work.
“It’s unthinkable what’s happening and I would be really quite happy if someone showed up with this offer,” said Mr. Mahdal, a 22-year old student. “We’ve got the time and, most importantly, we’ve got the means.”
The trio were part of an informal network of families, friends and do-gooders that have descended on the Polish border crossing to fetch loved ones, offer shelter or just spoon out free soup.
On Friday, the highway to the boundary was jammed with cars bearing licence plates from Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Austria. The highway became so congested at one point that police blocked the road roughly one kilometre from the border control station, forcing people to park their cars in nearby fields and then walk to the pedestrian gate.
Most had come to pick up relatives who were walking over from Ukraine. One man drove from Berlin to collect a family member while others had come from Warsaw, the Czech Republic and beyond.
A growing number also came to offer support to those fleeing the Russian onslaught.
Around 50 people from Krakow arrived Thursday afternoon and started serving free hot soup, water, crackers, sandwiches, boxes of cookies, tea and coffee on the sidewalk outside the pedestrian entrance into Poland. “We have been very busy but at first people thought we were charging for everything,” said Alex Marenych as he poured hot water into a coffee urn. He said five vans loaded with donated food was coming from Krakow Friday afternoon.
Konstantyn Pisotskyi and three friends drove more than 400 kilometres from Lodz in central Poland hoping to volunteer at a refugee reception centre that has been set up by the local government in a sports hall in Medyka, a village next to the border. It’s one of eight regional centres the Polish government has opened in public buildings to cope with a possible surge in Ukrainians.
But the centre in Medyka was guarded by police on Friday and off limits to the public and the media. Mr. Pisotskyi spent much of Friday afternoon talking across the fence to one of the facility’s organizers asking how they could help.” I don’t know if they’ll let us in,” he said, forlornly. “I think no because there is police and border man here.”
In Przemysl, the city’s lone Ukrainian school has turned its gym into a makeshift shelter for refugees with 100 beds. School officials have also been serving food and hot drinks in the primary student’s lunchroom in the basement. On Friday, a handful of recent arrivals from Ukraine sat awkwardly in tiny chairs as they ate sandwiches.
So far only about 40 refugees have stayed at the school, but vice-principal Joanna Baran said they had to be prepared for what could be coming. “We believe that there will be many more people on their way,” she said before rushing off for a strategy meeting.
There were also signs at the border of just how devastating the Russian invasion has been for so many families.
Ukraine has ordered adult men to remain in the country, meaning that most of those arriving in Poland have been women and children.
On Friday, groups of families appeared lost in the jumble of people, taxis, buses and onlookers outside the pedestrian entrance. Mothers tried to care for screaming children in the biting cold while others stood along the highway anxiously waiting for news from relatives who were trying to make it over.
There were reports of long line ups on the Ukrainian side and at one point Polish officials briefly closed the crossing to cars and trucks. Border authorities said Friday that so far 29,000 Ukrainians had entered the country.
Reiner Heinrich was among those waiting on the roadside. He stood bleary eyed, holding hands with his pregnant wife who is from Ukraine. They were waiting for their two teenage children who were supposed to be arriving on foot with a family friend from a small town near Lviv.
The couple live in Cologne, Germany, and they drove all night to get to the border in the hope of picking up the children. But by late afternoon they had yet to see or hear anything. “They telephoned every day before, but it’s hard now,” said Mr. Heinrich as his wife wiped away tears. “Now we don’t know what happened.”
Nearby, a woman named Natasha slowly pulled her suitcase along the pavement as she headed back to Ukraine. Her friend said Natasha wanted to return home to look after her young children – ages 12 and 14 – who have been living on their own in Ivano-Frankivsk, a small city in western Ukraine. The friend sobbed as she walked with Natasha to the crossing, too upset to even contemplate what will happen to her.
There was also a steady stream of young men walking quickly to the pedestrian entrance in the direction of Ukraine. “There’s war inside my home, that’s why I’m going,” said one man. Another said he was heading back to fight and then loudly cursed Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Up the road, Voloymyr Telehii couldn’t wait to join the battle against the Russians. Mr. Telehii, his brother, Ivan, and friends, Wasel, and Andrej, are all from Ukraine and they’ve been working in Germany lately. But they felt compelled to return once Russian troops attacked. “We want to go to the war,” Mr. Telehii said triumphantly just before the men piled into a van to take them across the frontier.
By late Friday afternoon, Mr. Mahdal and his Czech friends had been approached by a woman and her children about a lift to Prague. Even if the ride panned out, Mr. Mahdal said he’d be back again offering more free trips to the Czech capital. “I’m ready to come here on Sunday or maybe even during the week instead of school,” he said. “School is important but there are families’ lives at stake.”
