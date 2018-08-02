Ex-Congolese VP Bemba registers as presidential candidate after war-crimes acquittal

Former Congolese Vice-President Jean-Pierre Bemba has submitted his candidacy for the December presidential election, a day after returning to the country following more than a decade away.
Bemba registered in the presence of members of his opposition Movement for the Liberation of Congo party, saying he was responding to the aspirations of Congolese.
Bemba in June was acquitted of war crimes by appeals judges at the International Criminal Court.
His arrival shakes up the political landscape in one of Africa’s most turbulent nations. The opposition worries that President Joseph Kabila, whose mandate ended in late 2016, will find a way to hold onto power. Kabila has been in office since 2001.
Elections have been delayed since late 2016, to the growing impatience of the international community.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.