Ex-Congolese VP Bemba registers as presidential candidate after war-crimes acquittal

The Associated Press
Former Congolese Vice-President Jean-Pierre Bemba has submitted his candidacy for the December presidential election, a day after returning to the country following more than a decade away.

Bemba registered in the presence of members of his opposition Movement for the Liberation of Congo party, saying he was responding to the aspirations of Congolese.

Bemba in June was acquitted of war crimes by appeals judges at the International Criminal Court.

His arrival shakes up the political landscape in one of Africa’s most turbulent nations. The opposition worries that President Joseph Kabila, whose mandate ended in late 2016, will find a way to hold onto power. Kabila has been in office since 2001.

Elections have been delayed since late 2016, to the growing impatience of the international community.

