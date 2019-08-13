 Skip to main content

Ex-Mexico government official held pending trial on corruption

Ex-Mexico government official held pending trial on corruption

Mexico City
The Associated Press
A Mexican judge on Tuesday ordered former Cabinet member Rosario Robles to be held in jail pending trial on corruption charges.

Prosecutors have accused Robles of “wrongful exercise of public service” related to the alleged diversion of up to $260-million in public funds.

Robles held multiple posts in former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, including as the secretary of social development. The accusations date to June 2014 when Robles was in that role. Prosecutors say she was aware of the diversion of funds but never denounced it.

Robles has denied wrongdoing. She is the first member of Peña Nieto’s administration to be jailed.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declined to say Tuesday whether Peña Nieto might be linked to what he called an “open” investigation.

