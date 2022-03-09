People wait in line to cast their votes for the presidential election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.Ahn Jung-hwan/The Associated Press

As voting closed Wednesday for South Korea’s next president, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol held the slimmest of leads in an exit poll conducted by the country’s major broadcasters, after a tight-fought campaign dubbed the “unlikeable election” due to candidates’ high disapproval ratings and frequent smear attacks.

Mr. Yoon of the People Power Party led Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party by 48.4 per cent to 47.8 per cent, within the margin of error. The two men had been neck-in-neck before a mandatory freeze on pre-election polling last week, but the March 3 decision by fellow conservative Ahn Cheol-soo to withdraw and endorse Mr. Yoon was expected to give him the advantage.

In those pre-election polls, no candidate consistently topped 40 per cent, and in an editorial Wednesday, the Korea Times bemoaned an election “fraught with internal division, conflicts, scandals and negative attacks the likes of which we’ve never seen, instead of candidates competing over visions and policies for the future of the country.”

“This election has degenerated into a contest in which many voters will hold their noses and choose the lesser evil,” the paper said. “It’s a sad reality.”

Scandals continued up to the eve of the vote, with the National Election Commission criticized for mishandling early ballots cast by COVID patients and those in quarantine. Workers were seen collecting votes in shopping bags and plastic tubs, rather than official ballot boxes, and some reported receiving slips already filled out.

Official results are due to be announced Thursday morning local time. The winner will replace President Moon Jae-in, who is limited by the constitution to a single five-year term in office.

Mr. Moon won a landslide victory in 2017 following the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, forced from office by a corruption scandal and mass protests known as the Candlelight Revolution. The Democratic Party went on to secure a strong majority in legislative elections in 2020, but has been dogged by numerous controversies and a failure to deliver on campaign promises, particularly reining in out of control house prices.

Despite this, Mr. Moon remains broadly popular, more so than either of the leading candidates to replace him, and loss for the Democrats may reopen questions about doing away with the single term limit, a safeguard that was put in place after South Korea emerged from decades of military dictatorship but has been blamed for causing instability, particularly in foreign affairs. Efforts by Mr. Moon to change the constitution in 2018 were unsuccessful.

Should Mr. Yoon be confirmed as victor, it will mark a dramatic reversal in fortunes for South Korea’s conservatives, who were left in disarray following the impeachment of Ms. Park and subsequent collapse of her ruling Saenuri Party. People Power only coalesced as a serious opposition force last year, as various parties united in order to stand a chance of beating the Democrats.

Appointed by Mr. Moon as the country’s top prosecutor, Mr. Yoon oversaw the 2019 conviction of Ms. Park on corruption charges, but quit two years later amid disputes with government lawmakers. He subsequently joined People Power and emerged as the leading conservative candidate for president.

He has capitalized on Democratic Party scandals and allegations of corruption, as well as an anti-feminist backlash led by young men critical of President Moon’s efforts to address South Korea’s yawning gender gap and deep-rooted misogyny.

In the final televised debate last week, Mr. Lee criticized Mr. Yoon for saying he would shut down the country’s ministry of gender equality, with the conservative claiming it was not needed, despite South Korean men earning on average 1.6 times their female colleagues in 2020. In a “glass-ceiling index” published by The Economist on International Women’s Day, South Korea ranked last among 29 advanced economies.

After his comments during the campaign, many were surprised this week to see Mr. Yoon describe himself as a feminist in an interview with the Washington Post.

“I think there are many different ways to interpret feminism,” he told the paper. “As I said in a previous debate, feminism is a form of humanism, recognizing that gender discrimination and inequality is a reality and it is a movement to correct that. In that sense, I consider myself a feminist.”

Facing a backlash from some supporters, Mr. Yoon soon disavowed these comments, despite them being given as part of a written interview. Instead, his campaign released a statement saying he would “govern in a way that solves individuals’ problems, rather than grouping issues along gender lines.”

It was yet another gaffe in a campaign that has been dominated by them. Late last month, Mr. Lee, a former provincial governor, was widely criticized for appearing to suggest Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had “provoked” Russia’s invasion of his country.

“A novice politician with just six months experience became president and made a hasty promise on NATO admission, which provoked Russia,” Mr. Lee said, calling it a “stark example of war resulting from diplomatic failure.”

He was trying to emphasize Mr. Yoon’s own lack of experience — he has never before held elected office — but the comments backfired and Mr. Lee was forced to apologize.

Beyond this, relations with Pyongyang have not been a major factor in the campaign. Mr. Moon came to power with a promise to reduce tensions on the peninsula, holding a series of historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, but efforts to secure a formal end to the Korean War and open up trade between the two countries sputtered out.

On Saturday, Pyongyang conducted its ninth weapons test of the year, firing a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula. The move was condemned by Seoul and Washington, as analysts warned of renewed activity at one of North Korea’s nuclear sites.

Writing this week, Scott Snyder of the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations, said South Korea’s next president will “likely face an even more truculent North Korea challenge as well as a rocky path in pursuit of better relations with both Japan and China.”

Conservative parties have typically taken a tougher line toward Pyongyang and Beijing, compared to the more pro-engagement Democrats, though both sides of the political spectrum support strong ties with the U.S. Some liberals had pointed to Mr. Yoon’s inexperience in foreign policy as a reason not to vote for him, though Mr. Lee has no strong track record of his own in this regard.

The deep divisions exposed in the campaign could spill out into how Seoul deals with its neighbours, Mr. Snyder said, writing that should he win “the biggest constraints on Yoon’s leadership may be internal, given that the Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly will carefully scrutinize the Yoon administration’s policies and personnel in an effort to weaken Yoon’s power.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.