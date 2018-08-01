Judge raps prosecutors over testimony on Paul Manafort’s luxuries

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort personally directed millions of dollars in international wire transfers to pay for high-end suits and more than US$3-million in improvements at his various houses, witnesses testified Wednesday on the second day of his financial fraud trial.

The testimony was aimed at bolstering the prosecution’s argument that Mr. Manafort hid millions of dollars in income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and used the funds for a lavish lifestyle. The witness accounts were also intended to contradict Mr. Manafort’s lawyers, who have signalled they will pin blame for any illegal conduct on his long-time deputy, Rick Gates.

The prosecution’s focus on Mr. Manafort’s personal finances – at times laid out in painstaking detail – underscored the vast amount of documents accumulated by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in their case against the long-time political consultant. But it also tried the patience of U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who repeatedly scolded the government’s attorneys for what he said was excessive and unnecessary information.

Judge Ellis, who warned prosecutors against using the word “oligarchs” to describe wealthy Ukrainians, several times admonished them for spending so much time documenting Mr. Manafort’s extravagant lifestyle.

It’s not a crime to be wealthy, he noted. And the pejorative term “oligarchs” and evidence of home renovations aren’t necessarily relevant to the charges in question, he added.

“The government doesn’t want to prosecute somebody because they wear nice clothes, do they?” Judge Ellis said amid testimony that Mr. Manafort had spent more than US$900,000 on clothing from a boutique retailer where he was one of only about 40 clients. “Let’s move on.”

Judge Ellis even called out lawyers from both sides for rolling their eyes.

The trial is the first courtroom test for the special counsel, who was tasked last year with investigating Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election and determining whether the Trump campaign was involved. So far, Mr. Manafort is the lone person to stand trial as a result of the ongoing probe, even though the charges of bank fraud and tax evasion are unrelated to possible collusion.

Still, the trial has pulled back the curtain on the former lobbyist who steered Mr. Trump’s election efforts for a time, including descriptions of Mr. Manafort’s US$15,000 jacket made of ostrich and the more than US$6-million in cash he put toward real estate. One witness, Maximillian Katzman, testified that Mr. Manafort spent more than US$900,000 at his boutique retailer in New York. He said Mr. Manafort was the only business client of his who paid via international wire transfer.

An FBI agent described the July 2017 raid on Mr. Manafort’s Virginia condominium, saying he knocked multiple times before entering with a key and finding Mr. Manafort inside. The searches described by agent Matthew Mikuska found expensively-tailored suits and documents related to other luxury items allegedly bought by Mr. Manafort, including two silk rugs bought for US$160,000, paid from offshore accounts.

But when prosecutors introduced photos of Mr. Manafort’s high-end condo and expensive suits, Judge Ellis interrupted so as to limit the growing list of evidence jurors would have to consider.

“All this document shows is that Mr. Manafort had a lavish lifestyle,” Judge Ellis said. “It isn’t relevant.”

On the term “oligarchs,” Judge Ellis said use of the word implied that Mr. Manafort was associating with “despicable people and therefore he’s despicable.”

“That’s not the American way,” the judge said.

Prosecutor Greg Andres argued that documenting Mr. Manafort’s spending for the jury was important to the case.

“Judge, this is not an effort to prove Mr. Manafort lived lavishly,” Mr. Andres said. “It’s evidence of his income.”

Judge Ellis seemed to grow impatient after being told that attorneys on both sides were seen rolling their eyes after leaving the bench or in response to his rulings. The lawyers’ facial expressions, Judge Ellis said, appeared to show them thinking: “Why do we have to put up with this idiot judge?”

The proceedings clearly caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who defended his 2016 hiring of Mr. Manafort and suggested Mr. Manafort was being treated worse than mobster Al Capone. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president indeed felt Mr. Manafort had been treated unfairly.

“Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday. “These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax!”

Mr. Manafort’s attorneys are putting the blame on Mr. Gates, Mr. Manafort’s business associate.

Mr. Gates was expected to be the government’s star witness at trial, but prosecutor Uzo Asonye said he could not say with certainty whether Mr. Gates would or would not testify. He later clarified to say that that uncertainty applies to any witness, not just Mr. Gates, as the prosecution team assesses the pace of the trial and the evidence it needs.

Mr. Asonye also told Judge Ellis that prosecutors expect to rest their case next week, noting that they are “ahead of schedule.”

Testimony was to resume Thursday morning with witnesses including bookkeepers and accountants.

Mr. Manafort has a second trial scheduled for September in the District of Columbia. It involves allegations that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests and made false statements to the U.S. government.