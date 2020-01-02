The Carlos Ghosn saga: What we know so far about his escape to Lebanon, and the charges in Japan

Open this photo in gallery Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in April, 2019. Issei Kato/Reuters

The latest

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while facing charges of financial crimes.

Turkey detained seven people on Thursday, including four pilots, as part of its own investigation. Flight tracking data shows Mr. Ghosn, 65, appeared to switch planes in Turkey en route to Beirut.

How did Ghosn leave Japan?

While some Lebanese media have floated a Houdini-like account of Mr. Ghosn being packed in a wooden container for musical instruments after a private concert in his home, his wife has called the account “fiction.”

Mr. Ghosn holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, and had to hand over passports as part of his bail conditions. But Japanese public broadcaster NHK said authorities allowed Mr. Ghosn to hold a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail.

Officials in Lebanon said Mr. Ghosn entered legally on a French passport.

Under the terms of his bail, Mr. Ghosn had been confined to his house in Tokyo and had to have cameras installed at the entrance. He was prevented from communicating with his wife and had his use of the internet and other communications curtailed.

Sources said a private security firm oversaw an escape plan that involved shuttling Mr. Ghosn out via a private jet to Istanbul before pushing onward to Beirut, with even the pilot unaware of Mr. Ghosn’s presence on board.

What has he been accused of?

Mr. Ghosn was arrested by Japanese police in November, 2018, and accused of under-reporting his Nissan salary by roughly half over a five-year period through March, 2015. Nissan quickly fired him from his position as chairman, shattering the reputation of a man who had been hailed for rescuing the Japanese automaker from the brink of bankruptcy.

Mr. Ghosn was rearrested weeks later on allegations that he also under-reported income through March, 2018, and again for allegedly making Nissan shoulder $16.6-million in personal investment losses.

Timeline: Key moments in the Ghosn saga

He was released in March, 2019, on $9-million bail, before being arrested again the next month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan’s expense. He was freed on bail a second time.

The former auto executive has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, calling Japan’s justice system “rigged.”

“I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution,” Mr. Ghosn said in a statement on Tuesday, promising to share more details next week.

Sources close to Mr. Ghosn say he decided to flee Japan after learning that the second of two trials would be delayed until April. He also reportedly expressed frustration about bail conditions that prevented him from seeing or speaking to his wife.

Why Lebanon?

Open this photo in gallery A portrait of Mr. Ghosn is seen on a billboard in Beirut in the weeks after his arrest in November, 2018. JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images

Mr. Ghosn grew up in Lebanon and continues to have deep ties to the country. One key factor above all, however, could be that Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. This means he will likely be free to live without restrictions, though travelling abroad could pose problems if other countries enforce the Interpol warrant.

In Lebanon, Mr. Ghosn is considered a poster boy for success in a country where rampant unemployment pushes young Lebanese abroad to find work.

Mr. Ghosn also holds investments in Lebanon, including a stake in a bank, real estate and a vineyard.

Sources close to Mr. Ghosn said he met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun shortly after arriving in Beirut and was greeted warmly, though the presidency denied such a meeting took place.

Compiled by Globe staff, based on reports from Reuters and The Associated Press

