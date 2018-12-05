Facebook gave RBC, other companies preferential access to users' data, documents show

British lawmakers have released hundreds of internal Facebook emails including several showing how the social media giant entered into contracts with a host of large companies including the Royal Bank of Canada that gave them special access to users' friends list.

The emails were released on Wednesday by the chair of the British House of Commons’ digital, culture, media and sport committee which has launched a wide-ranging investigation into how Facebook manages personal data and the spread of disinformation. The documents are part of a U.S. lawsuit filed against Facebook by California app developer Six4Three. The material has been put under seal by a California court but it was recently given to Damian Collins, the chairman of the committee, by the founder of Six4Three.

Mr. Collins said the documents showed that Facebook entered into “whitelisting” agreements with companies including Royal Bank, Netflix, AirBnB and Lyft which gave them access to friends data in return for online advertising even after Facebook restricted access in 2015. “It is not clear that there was any user consent for this nor how Facebook decided which companies should be whitelisted or not,” Mr. Collins said. Whitelisting is the opposite of blacklisting, and it involves identifying those who have access to particular information. Mr. Collins added that “it is clear that increasing revenues from major app developers was one of the key drivers behind the [2015 access change] at Facebook.”

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook changed it access policy in 2015 to prevent app developers from collecting data from friends of users who downloaded apps. That was how London-based Cambridge Analytica managed to obtain personal information from more than 80 million Facebook users in 2014.

The documents released Wednesday contained several emails from Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg discussing at length how to generate more revenue from app developers in return for data access. “What I’m assuming we’ll do here is have a few basic thresholds of [access] and once you pass a threshold you either need to pay us some fixed amount to get to the next threshold or you get rate limited at the lower threshold,” he said in an email dated Nov. 19, 2012.

Another email marked “confidential” from Konstantinos Papamiltidas, Facebook’s director of platform partnerships, tied data access to ad spending. “Key points: 1/ Find out what other apps like Refresh are out that we don’t want to share data with and figure out if they spend on [advertising],” he wrote on Sept. 18, 2013, to Ime Archibong, Facebook's director of product partnerships. “Communicate in one-go to all apps that don’t spend that those permission will be revoked. Communicate to the rest that they need to spend on [advertising] $250k a year to maintain access to the data.”

Facebook has said it does not sell user data and on Wednesday it denied requiring app developers to buy advertising in return for access. “We explored multiple ways to build a sustainable business with developers who were building apps that were useful to people,” the company said in a statement. “But instead of requiring developers to buy advertising — the option discussed in these cherry picked emails — we ultimately settled on a model where developers did not need to purchase advertising to access [data] and we continued to provide the developer platform for free.”

Several emails related to giving Royal Bank access to Facebook friends data in 2013 so the bank could develop an app that would allow customers to transfer money via Facebook Messenger. One email talked about giving Royal Bank the same “extended [access] agreement” as Netflix. Another email from Sachin Monga, who was a product developer at Facebook Canada at the time, noted that Royal Bank was a whitelist entity and added: “I believe [the new RBC app] will be one of the biggest [advertising] campaigns ever run in Canada.” He also mentioned that Facebook “teams are all really excited about this use case for its potential to (a) have the finserv industry re-think the role of Facebook in retail banking, and (b) act as a test case for more compelling high signal ‘transactions’ over FB messages (sending money, sharing files, customer service with a business, etc.).”

In a statement released Wednesday, Royal Bank said the service was launched in December 2013 and that it learned about Facebook’s change in the access two years later. “Shortly afterwards, we began the process of discontinuing this service and continued access granted by Facebook ensured it could be wound down without compromising our clients’ transactions and information,” the bank said in a statement. “We have never had a minimum marketing spend or target agreement with Facebook. Investment decisions are based on campaign performance. We take seriously our responsibility to protect customer privacy and we do not share individual client information with Facebook or other advertisers.”

Mr. Collins also said the material showed that Facebook began continuously uploading calls and texts from Android phone users in 2015 and that the company “planned to make it as hard of possible for users to know that this was one of the underlying features of the upgrade of their app.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a Feb. 4, 2015, email Facebook engineering manager Mark Tonkelowitz said, “this is a pretty high-risk thing to do from a PR perspective but it appears that the growth team will charge ahead and do it.” He added that “enterprising journalists” would eventually “dig into what exactly the new update is requesting, then write stories about how ‘Facebook uses new Android update to pry into your private life in ever more terrifying ways—reading your call logs, tracking you in businesses with beacons, etc.”.