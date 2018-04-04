Facebook moves to improve data-collection transparency as Zuckerberg prepares to face Congress

Open this photo in gallery Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, Calif., on April 18, 2017. Stephen Lam/Reuters

Facebook plans to overhaul its privacy disclosure practices to better explain to users how it collects and uses personal information, the latest in a series of changes the social-media giant is making as chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg prepares to appear before U.S. Congress next week.

“It’s clear from people’s reaction over the past couple weeks that we’ve lost a lot of trust and we have a lot of work to do to regain it,” Facebook’s deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman said in an interview. “So my hope is that this is one step in that direction, but we’ll have more to do.”

The company said it is updating its terms of service – the rules and permissions users agree to when they use the platform – as well as a policy governing how Facebook collects and shares personal information.

The update, the first in three years, will give users more detailed information about Facebook’s privacy policies, including spelling out what information the social-media firm collects from devices such as mobile phones, how it shares personal information between other Facebook-owned services including Instagram and Messenger, and how it uses data to target users for advertisements.

Facebook said the updates are meant to make the company’s policies easier for users to understand and won’t include any significant changes to how the platform collects personal data, modifications to users’ privacy settings, or new restrictions on how developers and other third-party companies access private information.

The moves come as the social-media firm faces growing pressure from politicians, regulators and the public over revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a Britain-based, political-data-analysis firm hired by Donald Trump’s election campaign team, had improper access to data from 50 million Facebook users.

Mr. Zuckerberg will testify before Congress for the first time next week, appearing before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, committee leaders confirmed Wednesday.

In Canada, Facebook officials have met with investigators from federal Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien’s office, which has launched an investigation into whether any Canadians’ information was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Regulators in the United States and Britain have also opened investigations into the company’s past data-sharing policies, and earlier this week, New York comptroller Scott Stringer called on Mr. Zuckerberg to be replaced on Facebook’s board by an independent chairman. The city’s pension fund holds nearly US$1-billion in Facebook stock.

Facebook had been working on the privacy updates for several months, but the Cambridge Analytica crisis brought a renewed focus on the company’s data policies, Mr. Sherman said.

Last week, the social-media giant said it would end the practice of allowing advertisers to target users based on information purchased from data brokers, companies that collect personal data from a wide range of sources. It also said it would create centralized hubs where users could review the personal information collected about them, control their privacy settings and see what apps have permission to access their data. The company previously said it would allow users to see all the ads that companies and other advertisers are running on the platform, a feature that it first tested in Canada.

Beyond the public pressure for more transparency, the revisions come ahead of sweeping new changes to digital-privacy rules set to be rolled out across Europe next month. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires companies to tell users what personal information has been collected about them and gives users the right to have their personal details deleted.

Mr. Zuckerberg told Reuters this week that Facebook didn’t intend to apply the changes required by the new law to its privacy policies for users outside of Europe. Mr. Sherman said the updates were part of a broader effort to better communicate Facebook’s privacy policies, not specifically a response to new regulations.

“Part of the philosophy behind GDPR is to be clear with people about their information, to give people more easy-to-use control over their information,” Mr. Sherman said. “That’s something we’re hearing in Canada and around the world, and something we’re committed to doing independent of any particular legislation.”

Facebook plans to release drafts of its new privacy disclosures for public comment before finalizing the policies.