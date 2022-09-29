Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga talks to the press upon arrival at the magistrates courts for judgment in her court case in Harare, Sept. 29, 2022.Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/The Associated Press

The acclaimed Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga, whose latest novel was short-listed for the Booker Prize, has been convicted of “inciting public violence” for silently participating in a protest in Harare in 2020.

Her trial has been closely watched as a sign of the tightening crackdown on freedoms under the regime of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced the long-ruling autocrat Robert Mugabe after a military coup in 2017.

Ms. Dangarembga, an award-winning novelist, playwright and filmmaker, has been obliged to appear in court more than 30 times since her arrest in July 2020. “The case has drained the mental resources I use for my creative work, delaying projects and setting my career back by at least a year,” she told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

The case reveals the “shrinking space for freedom of expression” in Zimbabwe, she said. “I think one of the impacts of the case is to intimidate people into silence. I think some people might think, “If that can happen to a person with an international profile, then couldn’t even worse things happen to me?”

Her debut novel in 1988, Nervous Conditions, was named by the BBC as one of the top 100 books that have shaped the world. Her latest novel, This Mournable Body, was short-listed for the Booker Prize in 2020.

The 63-year-old writer, who had been arrested twice earlier in Zimbabwe for her work on documentary films, decided to join an opposition protest in July 2020 with a journalist friend, Julie Barnes. Wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they walked silently with two protest signs during the demonstration against state corruption. One sign read: “We want better. Reform our institutions.” Their signs also called for the release of a journalist and opposition politician who had been imprisoned.

Soon after they began walking with the protest signs, they were bundled into a police van and taken to Harare’s central police station, where they were held in custody for more than 48 hours in filthy conditions. They were charged with inciting violence and violating COVID-19 lockdown measures.

After years of delays, a magistrate convicted the two women on Thursday, saying that the charges were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. They were both given six-month suspended sentences and fines of 70,000 Zimbabwean dollars (equivalent to just US$112 because of the country’s collapsing economy).

Their prison sentences were suspended on the condition that they do not commit a similar offence for the next five years. “The effect of the sentence is to try to silence Ms. Dangarembga totally -- because clearly any type of protest, no matter how tame, will result in her imprisonment,” said David Coltart, a former Zimbabwean cabinet minister, in a tweet on Thursday. “This is utter lunacy.”

Many other groups condemned the court verdict. “It’s a travesty of justice,” said Fadzayi Mahere, spokesperson for the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change.

“The right to demonstrate peacefully is constitutionally protected,” she said. “Being convicted for demanding reforms and a better society is proof beyond any doubt that Zimbabwe is a banana republic. I cannot think of anywhere else in the world where walking peacefully with a placard demanding a better society would land one a conviction.”

The U.S. branch of PEN International, the global association of writers, said Ms. Dangarembga was arrested for exercising her right to peaceful protest. “Her arrest and the long drawn-out trial against her is clearly intended to send a frightening message to anyone in Zimbabwe who wants to exercise their right to free expression and criticize their government,” said a statement by Liesl Gerntholtz, director of the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center.

A Zimbabwean civil society activist, Owen Dliwayo, said the court verdict will further reduce the space for ordinary Zimbabweans to express themselves. “Tsitsi Dangarembga and Julie Barnes did not commit any crime, but in the eyes of a fearful regime they are found to have committed a ‘crime,’” he said. “This is a political statement, not a legal ruling.”

Takudzwa Ngadziore, a university student leader, called it a “gloomy day” for democracy in Zimbabwe. “It’s a reflection that we are being ruled by a mafia which doesn’t understand the basic civil and political rights enshrined within our constitution,” he said.