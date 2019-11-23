 Skip to main content

Family of slain Somali-Canadian peace activist calls for investigation into her death

Geoffrey York Africa Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
Open this photo in gallery

Almaas Elman, a Somali-Canadian aid worker, is pictured in a photo provided by Sebastian Lindstrom,

SEBASTIAN LINDSTROM/The New York Times News Service

The family of a slain Somali-Canadian peace activist is calling for a joint investigation by Canadian and Somali authorities to find out how she was killed in a military-controlled compound in Mogadishu.

The family of Almaas Elman is questioning an official statement that suggested she was killed by a stray bullet.

Ms. Elman was an activist and former Somali diplomat who grew up in Ottawa after her family fled the civil war in Somalia. Her father, peace activist Elman Ali Ahmed, was murdered in Mogadishu in 1996. Her mother, Fartuun Adan, founded the Elman Peace Centre in Somalia, and her sister, Ilwad Elman, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year for her work in Somalia.

In addition to her work with the Elman Peace Centre, Almaas Elman also worked on social justice issues, women’s rights and the rehabilitation of child victims of the Somalia conflict.

She was hit by a bullet last Wednesday afternoon while she was in a car at the Halane base camp, controlled by African Union peacekeeping troops. She was heading to the Mogadishu airport, adjoining the Halane base, to leave the city after a meeting at the base.

“The bullet pierced the rear passenger window of the vehicle,” said a statement on Friday by the African Union mission.

“Pending a final report, preliminary investigations indicate Ms. Elman was hit by a stray bullet, especially as no firearm discharge was reported within the base camp at the time of the incident. The base camp in the past has recorded similar incidents of stray bullets.”

The peacekeeping mission promised to conduct a full investigation with Somali security forces and other agencies.

But in a statement on Saturday, the Elman family questioned the official account.

“Any statements on the circumstances surrounding the death of Almaas are premature and not helpful to our family, including speculation on whether this was a ‘stray bullet,’” the statement said.

“We desire to see her murder thoroughly investigated and request it be done jointly by the Somali and Canadian authorities. Until that thorough and robust process has been completed, we ask that no person or authority offer their own conclusions or comments.”

Some Somali politicians and commentators have alleged that Somali security forces were engaged in a gun battle near the military base, possibly causing a stray bullet that killed Ms. Elman. They have called for greater efforts to ensure safety for civilians when security forces are involved in fighting.

The family said it has been moved by “the incredible outpouring of support” from all over the world. “Our hearts are broken right now by the immeasurable loss…. Almaas was a beautiful and radiant soul, and innocent in this tragedy.”

The family said it had suffered “this form of violent tragedy” in the past. “We lost Almaas in the same city and to the same violence we lost our father, Elman Ali Ahmed, years before. This has compounded our grief and heartache, but it has not broken our resolve to build peace.”

Amnesty International, in a statement last week, said the death of Ms. Elman showed the risks faced by activists in Somalia and the need for the authorities to ensure the safety of civilians.

The investigation into her death must be “impartial, thorough and effective” and must ensure that anyone suspected of responsibility “is brought to justice in a fair trial,” Amnesty said.

