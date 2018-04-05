Father of man fatally shot by NYPD while holding pipe says he was ill, but harmless

Open this photo in gallery NYPD crime scene investigators work the scene where New York police officers shot to death an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at them, after responding to emergency callers reporting the man had a firearm, on April 5, 2018. SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters

The father of a man killed by police officers in Brooklyn said his son was bipolar and wasn’t taking his medication, but was not dangerous and didn’t deserve to die.

Saheed Vassell, 34, was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Brooklyn by police officers responding to multiple 911 calls about a man threatening people with a gun.

The officers who rushed to the scene encountered Vassell holding a metal object in his hand. In security camera images released by the police, the L-shaped length of pipe looked remarkably like a firearm. Vassell brandished it like a weapon, too, extending his arm and pointing the short-barrelled object at several people, causing some to cower in apparent fright.

When Vassell pointed the object at the arriving officers in what police officials described as a “two-handed shooting stance,” four opened fire, shooting a combined 10 times.

Vassell’s father, Eric, told reporters after the shooting that his son had been hospitalized several times for psychiatric problems, some involving encounters with the police, but was polite and kind.

“Police had a choice. They always have a choice. They should not train them to kill. They should train them to protect life, to save life,” Eric Vassell said in an interview with WABC-TV.

A tense crowd gathered after the shooting, with some people shouting at officers and decrying the killing as another example of an unarmed black man being killed by police officers who overreacted.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news conference after the shooting that officers had to make a quick decision and were unaware of Vassell’s history of mental illness.

In police radio traffic recorded during the incident and posted online, dispatchers directing officers to the scene said 911 callers were reporting only that a person was pointing a gun at people. After the shooting, the officers can be heard frantically calling for dispatchers to send an ambulance.

New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, announced Thursday that he would investigate the shooting.

Under an executive order issued by the governor in 2015, the attorney general has the power to act as a special prosecutor in cases involving police killings of unarmed people.

Schneiderman promised “an independent, comprehensive and fair investigation.”

A neighbourhood resident, Andre Wilson, 38, told the Daily News that he had known Vassell for 20 years, describing him as a quirky neighbourhood character.

“All he did was just walk around the neighbourhood,” he said. “He speaks to himself, usually he has an orange Bible or a rosary in his hand. He never had a problem with anyone.”

Wilson said he was shocked that it would come to this.

“The officers from the neighbourhood, they know him. He has no issue with violence. Everybody just knows he’s just mentally challenged. This shouldn’t have happened at all,” he said.

The shooting comes after the police killing of an unarmed black man on March 18 in Sacramento, California, sparked two weeks of protests and calls for police reform.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot by officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows. Police said they thought he had a gun, but he was carrying only a cellphone.