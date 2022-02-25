A defiant last stand by a small group of Ukrainian border guards defending a Black Sea outpost has become a new rallying cry for a country under attack by Russian forces — and those in Russia who oppose the war.

The guards were stationed on Snake, or Zminiy Island, a low-lying piece of land 35 kilometres from the Ukraine coast that has long delimited the country’s southwestern border.

On Thursday, as Russian forces invaded Ukraine from numerous directions, a warship approached the island, just 0.17 square kilometres in size, and ordered the men to stand down.

“I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate. Otherwise, I will open fire,” a male voice says, in audio posted to the Internet that has now been viewed millions of times. “Do you copy?”

“This is it,” one Ukrainian border guard says. “Should I tell him to go fuck himself?”

“Just in case,” another man says.

The first man then responds to the warship, by loudspeaker: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”

Moments later, the Russian forces attacked, killing 13 men.

Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russian troops push in to Kyiv as war wages throughout Ukraine

Their defiance earned them praise from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who named the 13 men, saying they had “died heroically.” Each man will be honoured as a “Hero of Ukraine,” he said.

“Their feat is an example of the invincibility of the Ukrainian people,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in tweet.

At least 137 Ukrainians have died in the fighting, Ukrainian authorities said, and hundreds more have been injured. Ukraine’s military has in response felled some Russian jets and helicopters, as well as numerous tanks and other armoured vehicles — including 20 tanks attacking from the north, the Armed Forces reported Friday morning. Ukrainian forces also launched a missile strike on a Russian military airfield, destroying some aircraft there. Ukraine claimed to have killed 800 Russian soldiers.

Russian news channels, operating under a strict censorship regime, did not release casualty estimates, but said Russian forces have destroyed 41 Ukrainian military vehicles, 18 tanks and armoured fighting vehicles and five combat boats.

But the fall of Snake Island has become a picture of a Ukrainian military that is outgunned but unbending.

The island’s importance to Ukraine was underscored by Ukraine’s defence minister last year. In a December interview, Oleksii Reznikov told The Globe and Mail that he would like to see Canadian troops there.

“It would be nice if the Canadian instructors … would be deployed in Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa, and Zminiy Island,” he said. Such places, he added presciently, would likely become frontline positions in the event of a large-scale Russian assault.

Indeed, heavy fighting has erupted in each of those places.

Now, with Russian forces driving toward the heart of the capital in Kyiv, Ukraine has called for broad public participation. On Thursday, Mr. Reznikov said Ukraine would simplify enlistment, to enable anyone capable of holding a weapon to join territorial defence forces. In Kyiv alone, more than 18,000 guns and ammunition have been distributed to reserve troops, authorities said.

Across the country, lines have formed at centres for military recruitment and blood donation. Thousands have joined, authorities said.

On Friday, as worry intensified that Kyiv could be taken by Russian forces, the country’s Ministry of Defence called on citizens to report the movements of invading troops and make their own Molotov cocktails to “neutralize” attackers.

“Today Ukraine needs everything,” Yuri Galushkin, who heads the Territorial Defence Forces, Ukraine’s reserves, said Friday.

On social media, meanwhile, the Snake Island video spread widely across social media, with many people changing Facebook profile pictures to reflect the border guards’ profane riposte.

On Twitter, meanwhile, the challenge to the warship became a trending topic in Russian.

“Our country, by the orders of President Putin, started a war with Ukraine. And there is no one to stop the war,” Dmitry Muratov, the Nobel Peace laureate who is editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, said in a video posted to YouTube. “Therefore, along with grief, we, and I personally, experience shame.”

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 1 of 24

Ukrainian soldiers take position under a bridge while under fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 2 of 24

The wreckage of a vehicle lies on a road in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 24

Ukrainian servicemen on guard on a road in Kharkiv, Ukraine talk with a civilian on February 25, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 4 of 24

A destroyed Russian army military vehicle with multiple rocket launchers with the letter "Z" painted on their sides in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 5 of 24

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Vadim Zamirovsky/The Associated Press 6 of 24

Firefighters work at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit, on February 25, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 24

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her home following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 8 of 24

A man looks out of the window of a damaged apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 9 of 24

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 24

A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 11 of 24

A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 12 of 24

People run to take shelter while sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 13 of 24

Hundreds of residents from a residential building damaged by a missile gather in a bomb shelter in the basement of a school on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 14 of 24

People take pictures of the remains of a rocket in a residential area in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 24

Ukrainian servicemen walk around fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press 16 of 24

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 17 of 24

People leave Kyiv after Russia continues massive military operating against Ukraine on February 25, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 18 of 24

People rest on the floor of a metro station, which is being used as an air raid shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/Reuters 19 of 24

People queue to donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 24

People donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 24

Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict in their country are seen walking along a road near the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing near Beregsurany, Hungary on February 25, 2022.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 24

People sit in a bus heading to the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine on February 25, 2022.KACPER PEMPEL/Reuters 23 of 24

People from Ukraine who have fled the violence and crossed the border into Poland are offered coffee in Medyka on February 25, 2022.BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters 24 of 24

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.