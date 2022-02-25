A defiant last stand by a small group of Ukrainian border guards defending a Black Sea outpost has become a new rallying cry for a country under attack by Russian forces — and those in Russia who oppose the war.
The guards were stationed on Snake, or Zminiy Island, a low-lying piece of land 35 kilometres from the Ukraine coast that has long delimited the country’s southwestern border.
On Thursday, as Russian forces invaded Ukraine from numerous directions, a warship approached the island, just 0.17 square kilometres in size, and ordered the men to stand down.
“I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate. Otherwise, I will open fire,” a male voice says, in audio posted to the Internet that has now been viewed millions of times. “Do you copy?”
“This is it,” one Ukrainian border guard says. “Should I tell him to go fuck himself?”
“Just in case,” another man says.
The first man then responds to the warship, by loudspeaker: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”
Moments later, the Russian forces attacked, killing 13 men.
Their defiance earned them praise from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who named the 13 men, saying they had “died heroically.” Each man will be honoured as a “Hero of Ukraine,” he said.
“Their feat is an example of the invincibility of the Ukrainian people,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in tweet.
At least 137 Ukrainians have died in the fighting, Ukrainian authorities said, and hundreds more have been injured. Ukraine’s military has in response felled some Russian jets and helicopters, as well as numerous tanks and other armoured vehicles — including 20 tanks attacking from the north, the Armed Forces reported Friday morning. Ukrainian forces also launched a missile strike on a Russian military airfield, destroying some aircraft there. Ukraine claimed to have killed 800 Russian soldiers.
Russian news channels, operating under a strict censorship regime, did not release casualty estimates, but said Russian forces have destroyed 41 Ukrainian military vehicles, 18 tanks and armoured fighting vehicles and five combat boats.
But the fall of Snake Island has become a picture of a Ukrainian military that is outgunned but unbending.
The island’s importance to Ukraine was underscored by Ukraine’s defence minister last year. In a December interview, Oleksii Reznikov told The Globe and Mail that he would like to see Canadian troops there.
“It would be nice if the Canadian instructors … would be deployed in Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa, and Zminiy Island,” he said. Such places, he added presciently, would likely become frontline positions in the event of a large-scale Russian assault.
Indeed, heavy fighting has erupted in each of those places.
Now, with Russian forces driving toward the heart of the capital in Kyiv, Ukraine has called for broad public participation. On Thursday, Mr. Reznikov said Ukraine would simplify enlistment, to enable anyone capable of holding a weapon to join territorial defence forces. In Kyiv alone, more than 18,000 guns and ammunition have been distributed to reserve troops, authorities said.
Across the country, lines have formed at centres for military recruitment and blood donation. Thousands have joined, authorities said.
On Friday, as worry intensified that Kyiv could be taken by Russian forces, the country’s Ministry of Defence called on citizens to report the movements of invading troops and make their own Molotov cocktails to “neutralize” attackers.
“Today Ukraine needs everything,” Yuri Galushkin, who heads the Territorial Defence Forces, Ukraine’s reserves, said Friday.
On social media, meanwhile, the Snake Island video spread widely across social media, with many people changing Facebook profile pictures to reflect the border guards’ profane riposte.
On Twitter, meanwhile, the challenge to the warship became a trending topic in Russian.
“Our country, by the orders of President Putin, started a war with Ukraine. And there is no one to stop the war,” Dmitry Muratov, the Nobel Peace laureate who is editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, said in a video posted to YouTube. “Therefore, along with grief, we, and I personally, experience shame.”
