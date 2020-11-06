 Skip to main content

Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana

Nick Perry
Wellington, New Zealand
The Associated Press
A man walks past signs in support of making marijuana legal in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Mark Baker/The Associated Press

New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes counted Friday in a referendum failed to overturn the result from election night – although it got close.

The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% in support and 51% opposed, a tightening from the election night split of 46% in favour and 53% against. The special votes tallied after the Oct. 17 election included those cast overseas and accounted for about 17% of the total vote.

The special votes also slightly increased the majority of liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party, which ended up with just over 50% of the total vote, and 65 of Parliament’s 120 seats.

It is the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional voting system 24 years ago. And it’s the first time any single party has won a majority of all votes since 1951.

The landslide victory reflected widespread approval of Ardern’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative National Party, the main opposition, ended up with just 26% of the vote and 33 seats in Parliament.

Ardern and top lawmakers in her Cabinet were sworn in Friday in a ceremony conducted by Governor-General Patsy Reddy. Ardern warned her colleagues about the difficulties they faced with the virus and economic downturn.

“You will govern thorough one of the most difficult times in New Zealand history,” Ardern said.

New Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will be the first openly gay man to hold the role. He will also continue his previous job as finance minister.

Ardern has also assigned a number of indigenous Maori lawmakers to top positions, including Nanaia Mahuta, who will take on the role of foreign minister, and Kelvin Davis, who will be minister for children.

The final vote count barely changed the level of support for a second referendum to allow euthanasia, which won with 65% approval.

Almost 3 million people voted in the election, and the turnout of 82% was the highest in more than 20 years. As well as the 65 seats won by Labour and the 33 by National, the liberal Green Party won 10 seats, the libertarian ACT Party won 10 and the indigenous Maori Party won two.

Although the Labour Party could govern alone, it has signed an agreement with the Green Party to work together on climate, environment and child well-being issues. Two Green Party lawmakers have also been given ministerial roles outside of the Cabinet.

