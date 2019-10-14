 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Los Angeles blaze began beneath high-voltage power lines - fire department

Stefanie Dazio
Los Angeles
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A destructive fire that broke out on the edge of Los Angeles began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower owned by Southern California Edison, fire officials said Monday.

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators determined the origin of the Saddle Ridge Fire was beneath power lines on a dry, steep hillside above the city’s Sylmar neighbourhood, Capt. Erik Scott told The Associated Press. The cause has not yet been determined.

The fire burned more than 12 square miles (31 square kilometres) and destroyed 17 structures and damaged dozens more. Officials say one man died of a heart attack in the fire that began in Sylmar and spread to Porter Ranch.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department had said Friday that they believed the fire started at that location.

SoCal Edison has not commented on the fire’s source but says it reported to state regulators that its system was affected. The utility filed a report Friday to the California Public Utilities Commission that said “our system was impacted” near the reported location and time of the fire, spokeswoman Susan Cox said.

The report was filed “out of an abundance of caution,” Cox said. She did not have additional details such as the kind of system, how it was affected or what the effects were.

Terrie Prosper, a spokeswoman for the commission, said the report is confidential and not publicly available.

Electric utilities must file reports in four instances: when there is a fatality or injury that involves electric facilities, when there is damage to property over $50,000, when there is significant media coverage, and when there is a major outage to at least 10 per cent of the service territory at once, Prosper said.

SoCal Edison is still trying to determine if Saddle Ridge Road in Sylmar, where the fire started, would have been subjected to a planned power shut-off to prevent sparking a wildfire, spokeswoman Mary Ann Milbourn said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter