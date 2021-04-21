First batch of COVID-19 vaccines lands in opposition-held Syria

Open this photo in gallery The first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is unloaded at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkey, on April 21, 2021. MOHAMMED AL-RIFAI/AFP/Getty Images

Syria’s last rebel-held enclave received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, with a refrigerated truck off-loading over 50,000 United Nations-secured jabs in the overcrowded province.

The delivery came hours before a bigger shipment was expected to arrive in the capital Damascus for inoculations in government-controlled areas. The first batch of vaccines comes as the war-torn country experiences a new surge in infections, overwhelming hospitals already reeling from conflict and deteriorating health care services.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to Idlib province through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territory’s only gateway to the outside world. Idlib health official Yasser Najib said 53,800 jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world’s poorest nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Given Syria’s ongoing conflict, vaccine delivery is divided – the majority going through Damascus for government-held areas while the rest goes through the border with Turkey. The UN will go through Damascus to deliver over 200,000 jabs to cover government-held areas and Kurdish-dominated territory in the northeast.

The rebel-held region, home to 4 million people, is seeing a new rise in infection rates. The area houses over 2 million displaced persons who live in tent camps and temporary housing. While fighting has largely subsided, occasional military operations still violate a ceasefire that has been in place since March 2020.

After nearly recording no cases in the past month, infection have risen in northwestern Syria portending a new surge, said Naser alMuhawish, who works in the labs monitoring cases in the area. Over 21,000 infection cases and over 640 deaths have been recorded in northwestern Syria.

In government areas, more than 21,000 infection cases and over 1,400 deaths have been recorded.

The situation in Kurdish-held areas in northeastern Syria is fast deteriorating. The International Rescue Committee said in April alone, more than 4,000 infection cases have been recorded – half the total cases from all of 2020.

The World Health Organization had said the vaccination campaign in war-torn Syria was expected to start in April, and aims to inoculate 20 per cent of the population by the end of 2021.

Najib, the Idlib health official, said the inoculation in northwestern Syria will begin May 1 and use the 53,800 vaccines to administer a first dose to doctors, nurses and front line aid workers. It was unclear when the next batch would be delivered. The vaccines are stored in a warehouse in a border town.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will use the jabs to inoculate 53,800 people,” Najib said, explaining that they will use the whole batch for the first dose.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.