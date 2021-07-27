First person charged under Hong Kong’s national security law found guilty of terrorism and secession

A man who drove a motorbike into police officers hours after a national security law came into force in Hong Kong last year has been found guilty of terrorism and secession under the controversial legislation.
Tong Ying-kit, 24, careened into three riot cops on July 1, 2020, carrying a black flag bearing the words “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” a common slogan of the 2019 anti-government protests, which prosecutors argued was secessionist.
Mr. Tong pleaded not guilty to both terrorism and secession, and his lawyers said he should have been charged with dangerous driving instead. But this argument failed to convince a bench of three national security judges, hand-picked by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.
Since the law came into force last year, it has been widely denounced by rights groups and Western governments for stifling political freedoms in the Chinese territory. Using a rarely-enacted constitutional provision, Beijing bypassed Hong Kong’s administration and parliament to impose the law, which also criminalizes subversion and collusion with foreign forces.
Officials initially promised that only a “tiny handful” of people would be affected by the law, which they said was focused on violent extremists. Initially, arrests were scant, with Mr. Tong’s one of the few cases. Beginning late last year however, the law has been used as a major legal weapon to crack down on the pro-democracy opposition, with almost every prominent activist or former lawmaker currently in prison or facing trial.
With so many cases due to hit the courts in future, Mr. Tong’s hearing was seen by many as a key test for how strictly the law would be applied.
Exercising a power given to her under the legislation, Hong Kong’s justice secretary, Teresa Cheng, intervened to require that the case be held without a jury, citing a risk to jurors’ personal safety and the administration of justice. Mr. Tong’s team appealed that decision, pointing to legal rights guaranteed under the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s de facto constitution, but this was unsuccessful.
Much of the trial focused on the slogan attached to Mr. Tong’s bike, which his defence argued was ambiguous and not necessarily secessionist.
“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” was first used by pro-independence activist Edward Leung during an unsuccessful by-election campaign in 2016. Mr. Leung was subsequently barred from standing for office and later jailed on riot charges, but the slogan was adopted by the broader opposition camp, including non-separatists, and was often heard during the 2019 protests and seen on t-shirts, phone cases or scrawled as graffiti.
The debate in court was wide-ranging, drawing on linguistics, Chinese history, and even whether or not the American civil rights leader Malcolm X could be considered a secessionist.
Judge Esther Toh, who read out a summary of Tuesday’s ruling in court, said that Mr. Tong’s display of the words “was capable of inciting others to commit secession.”
She added that Mr. Tong was aware of the slogan’s secessionist meaning, and that he intended to communicate this meaning to others. He also had a “political agenda” and his actions caused “grave harm to society.”
In deciding in such a way, the ruling may have effects well beyond Mr. Tong’s situation. At least two other cases currently working their way through the legal system involve people using the phrase in some way.
Reacting on Twitter, Nathan Law, an exiled former protest leader now based in the United Kingdom, denounced the verdict as a “political show trial.”
“The right to a jury trial is denied,” he said. “The government handpicked the judges. The judicial system in Hong Kong is weaponized to suppress.”
Since the national security law came into force 13 months ago, there has been a major chilling of speech in Hong Kong, previously one of the freest societies in Asia.
Writing ahead of the law’s first anniversary this month, Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the people of Hong Kong had watched “the Chinese government take rapid-fire steps to destroy their democratic society.”
“They used to talk about politics, run for office, and criticize the government, but that’s not just off-limits now, it’s punishable by up to life in prison,” she added.
Protests, once a common sight in Hong Kong, have become almost non-existent, with police exercising new anti-pandemic powers as well as the national security law to ban public demonstrations.
In June, the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper was forced to close, and multiple top executives at the paper face charges of colluding with foreign forces. Last week, a group of speech therapists were also arrested under a colonial-era anti-sedition law over a series of children’s books starring sheep and wolves, which police said were intended to inspire hatred against the government and “incite others to violence.”
Tuesday’s verdict is likely to exacerbate this trend, prompting many to exercise greater self-censorship, or join the growing exodus of Hong Kongers out of the city. Since last year, tens of thousands have moved, mainly to the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.
With a report by Reuters
