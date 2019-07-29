 Skip to main content

World Five dead, two injured in residential shootings in Wisconsin

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Five dead, two injured in residential shootings in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

A Lake Hallie Police officer works outside a home July 29, 2019, in Lake Hallie, Wis., following a shooting the night before.

Renee Jones Schneider/The Associated Press

A shooter killed three family members at a home in a small Wisconsin town, then went to a residence in a nearby community and opened fire on more people, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The shootings some 14.5 kilometres apart in northwestern Wisconsin left a total of five people dead, including the suspect, and two others wounded, authorities said.

Authorities found the shooter and another person dead while responding to a 911 call in Lake Hallie in about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff James Kowalczyk told WQOW-TV. Authorities said the dead were a man and a woman, but Kowalczyk didn’t say which one was the shooter or how authorities were able to determine who the shooter was.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other adults at the home in Lake Hallie were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Authorities looking to notify the shooter’s relatives then went to a home in the Town of Lafayette around 2:30 a.m. Monday and discovered three more bodies, Kowalczyk said.

“We went to the door, received no answer, attempted to make a call, again no answer. We finally forced our way in and found three other victims of a homicide,” Kowalczyk said.

The dead there were a man, a woman and a boy.

The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. Kowalczyk told WQOW that authorities were still trying to determine a motive. The sheriff didn’t immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press.

Hannah Larson, who lived in the same four-unit complex in Lafayette, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune an 8-year-old boy lived there along with his father and grandmother. Larson said the 8-year-old had sometimes played with her 7-year-old brother.

Lafayette Chairman Dave Staber said the shooting in his town has rocked the normally quiet, bedroom community of 6,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seldom in the news, which is just the way we like it. My heart goes out to the residents affected by this,” Staber said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter