 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Five ex-police officers to be charged with fabricating evidence in case of arrested Russian journalist

MOSCOW
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov leaves an Investigative Committee building, in Moscow, Russia, in a June 11, 2019, file photo.

The Associated Press

Russia’s Investigative Committee on Wednesday detained five former police officers involved in a controversial drug arrest of a prominent investigative journalist last year and said they will be charged with fabricating evidence.

Ivan Golunov, 37, was arrested in June 2019 in Moscow on drug-dealing charges that he rejected as a sham. The journalist argued the drugs found in his backpack and his apartment were planted by the police in revenge for his investigations of corruption in Moscow’s law enforcement community.

Several days of mass protests in Russia’s capital erupted following his arrest before the charges against Golunov were dropped as the Russian government admitted there was no evidence to support them. Golunov and his colleagues from the independent Meduza online outlet vowed to bring those who orchestrated the arrest to justice.

Story continues below advertisement

Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Wednesday the officers “illegally acquired, stored and transported” the drugs in order to plant them on Golunov, “with the goal of unlawfully prosecuting” the journalist.

Wednesday’s detentions came almost seven months after Golunov was released and a probe was launched into his arrest.

Golunov has repeatedly complained about the police stalling the investigation. In November, the journalist sued the police for “lack of action” in the case, but to no avail. At the same time his lawyers discovered the investigation was classified as secret, something police in Russia rarely do when it comes to criminal cases that don’t involve state secrets.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies