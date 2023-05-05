Five Indian Army soldiers were killed and one wounded during an operation against militants in Kashmir on Friday, the army said.

Indian defence forces have launched several operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region since unidentified attackers opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle last month.

A military search team came across a group of militants in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs” on Friday morning, the army said in a statement.

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the army said.

Two soldiers died in the attack and another three succumbed to their injuries later in the day, it added.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan.

New Delhi has accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long insurgency in Kashmir. Islamabad denies that, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.