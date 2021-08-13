 Skip to main content
World

Floods in northern Turkey kill 27

Suzan Fraser
ANKARA, Turkey
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Destroyed buildings after floods and mudslides killed about two dozens of people, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, on Aug. 13.

Ismail Coskun/The Associated Press

The death toll from the severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to 27 Friday after search and rescue crews recovered 10 more bodies overnight, officials said. Dozens more people were believed to be missing.

Torrential rains pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, causing the flooding that demolished homes and bridges and swept away cars. More than 1,700 people were evacuated across the region, and many were being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Most of the people killed were in Kastamonu, where a stream burst its banks and inundated the town of Bozkurt. Floodwaters demolished one waterfront building and severely damaged two neighbouring buildings.

The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forest lands in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya that are popular with tourists. At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said Friday that crews are still searching for a woman who was reported missing in Bartin province. Private NTV television reported, however, that dozens of people remain unaccounted for.

They include 12-year-old twin sisters and their grandparents who were trapped inside the eight-story building in Bozkurt that collapsed. Emergency crews were seen sifting through the rubble searching for survivors.

The girls’ mother, Arzu Yucel, told the DHA news agency that she had left the apartment building after authorities advised residents to move their vehicles to higher ground. When she returned, water surrounded the building and prevented her from entering. From another building, she watched her daughters wave at her.

“We spoke by phone. The waved from the balcony. They said, `Don’t worry, mommy, we are fine,”' Yucel said. “They told us `Move your cars higher.’ They didn’t say `Save your lives, save your children.’ I could have gotten them out of there.”

Speaking in Bozkurt late Thursday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the scenes as “the most severe flood disaster I have seen.” On Wednesday, he said, flood waters reached three or four meters (10-13 feet) high in some areas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who cancelled celebrations marking his ruling party’s 20th anniversary, visited the area on Friday and promised to reconstruct demolished homes, roads and bridges.

“With God’s permission, we will overcome this disaster as well. We will do whatever it takes as a state … and hopefully, we will rise from our ashes,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader referred to the recent wildfires and floods that happened elsewhere.

“Like many parts of the world, our country has been struggling with natural disasters for a while. It’s the same in America, Canada, Germany and other part of Europe,” Erdogan said. “Our hope is to escape these disasters with the least damage possible.”

Bozkurt resident Yilmaz Ersevenli told NTV that he left his house to move his car to a safe area as the floodwaters began to rise but soon got swept away. He said he managed to save himself by holding on to a tree that had also washed away.

“I nearly lost my life trying to save my car,” he said.

In Bartin province, at least 13 people were injured when a section of a bridge caved in.

In total, five bridges collapsed in the floods while two others were damaged, AFAD said. Dozens of villages are still without power and several roads remain blocked. Helicopters were still evacuating villagers Friday from areas where there was no access by road.

Erdogan said Thursday that at least 4,500 personnel, 19 helicopters and 24 boats were involved in the search and rescue operation.

Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by severe rains and flash flooding. At least six people were killed in floods that hit the eastern Black Sea coastal province of Rize last month.

