Florida police fatally shoot teen pointing air rifle

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.
The Associated Press
A 17-year-old Florida boy identified as Alexander King is aiming an air rifle before he was fatally shot by officers in Tarpon Springs, Fla., on Oct 16.

The Associated Press

Police fatally shot a Florida teenager after he pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at people, cars and officers, a police chief said.

Police identified him as Alexander King, a 17-year-old junior at Tarpon Springs High School who had 22 previous encounters with law enforcement.

Officers responded Saturday night to reports of a white male in a black T-shirt walking around a busy street pointing what appeared to be an assault-style weapon at people and cars.

Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young said in a news release Monday that officers fired 12 rounds at King after he pointed the rifle at them.

The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital. It’s not clear if he fired any shots from the air-powered pellet gun he carried.

King’s earlier encounters with law enforcement included arrests for battery on a school board employee and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Young said.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid leave under department policy while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies investigate.

