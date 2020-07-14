 Skip to main content
Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis, police officers

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
The Associated Press
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020. Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death on Wednesday.

Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng – are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death, which set off protests that spread around the world and turned into a national reckoning on race in America.

Floyd’s death also sparked calls to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new public safety department. A majority of City Council members support the move, saying the department has a long history and culture of brutality that has resisted change.

A public hearing was planned later Wednesday on the proposal, which requires a change in the city’s charter that could go to voters in November.

