Left to right is Lena and her husband Aleksandr Chajka, Petunov Oleksii and his wife Zoya Guziy, Mark and his father Denys Rolenko and Kiril with his father Mykola Harashchuk.Janice Dickson/The Globe and Mail

Deaf Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Berlin say German authorities are forcing them to leave the city and move to other parts of the country, pulling them away from support services such as sign language interpretation, and from one another.

Members of the group of about 90 refugees, which includes both deaf Ukrainians and their hearing family members, say they have found schools for their deaf children in Berlin and have made friends in the local deaf community. Some members of the group spoke to The Globe and Mail through sign language interpreters at an apartment in the city.

Mykola Harashchuk, 39, said he, his wife and their two children were welcomed to Berlin about two months ago. They initially stayed at a hotel, where they were promised they would be taken care of. Weeks later, he said, Berlin authorities showed up and told his family they had to go to Cologne, about 500 kilometres to the west.

He didn’t want to go. Neither did the other deaf refugees staying at the hotel. For the time being, they’re still in the city while they wait for word on whether they can remain. But authorities have moved them into a refugee camp called Buch, north of downtown, where they live in metal containers. Mr. Harashchuk said he and the others can feel vibrations in the floors – an unsettling sensation for deaf people.

“We made friends, we made contacts, we found schools. And all of a sudden, they said we have to go to Cologne. We weren’t prepared for it. I’m worried that I have to leave,” said Mr. Harashchuk, who fled Kherson, Ukraine.

“I can imagine making a living here. I like this city because of the deaf people around, and because of the diversity and the art. It was not very smart of them, after having us stay in the city for weeks, to send us away,” he said.

Denys Rolenko and his son Mark. Deaf Ukrainian refugees who fled to Berlin say German authorities are forcing them to move to other parts of the country – pulling them away from their support and from one another.Janice Dickson/The Globe and Mail

Lena Chajka, 40, and her husband Aleksandr, 33, said they fled Kharkiv with their two children and happily stayed in a hotel for about a month. But then they too were told they had to leave without much notice.

“We wanted to remain in Berlin, and we fought for it,” Ms. Chajka said. “And then we were brought to Buch. The rooms were dirty, they were smelly.”

Ms. Chajka said people in the camp have grown sick, including her daughter, who she said had lost weight because of illness. “The longer we stayed there, the dirtier everything got, and the worse living conditions became,” she said. The Globe saw photographs of mouldy food refugees were given.

Ms. Chajka said she and other deaf refugees want to stay in Berlin because there is a school for deaf children there, as well as sports programs and other opportunities. “There are interpreters, and we know the interpreters. We know the deaf people,” she said.

“Berlin is the world I can imagine living in, because it’s a welcome into the deaf world.”

Monika Hebbinghaus, a press officer with Berlin’s state office of refugee affairs, said the deaf refugees will receive better housing and benefits the moment they register with the government, as well as a decision on whether they can stay in Berlin, based on the state’s criteria. Volunteers supporting the group say the refugees haven’t registered yet because they fear doing so will make it easier for the government to relocate them.

Petunov Oleksii and his wife Zoya Guziy. They said they are living in horrible conditions while their future in Berlin remains uncertain.Janice Dickson/The Globe and Mail

Germany has a system that regulates the number of asylum seekers and refugees present in each of its states. Berlin accepts 5 per cent of all refugees who arrive in the country. Any excess refugees are sent elsewhere, unless there are extenuating circumstances, such as if someone has urgent medical needs or is unable to travel. Refugees may also be exempted from relocation if they have found housing in Berlin or have family there.

“In our opinion, it’s also a question of fairness. And this group – why should we allow this group to stay even though they don’t fulfill criteria and then other people will come after them? We will not be able to do that,” Ms. Hebbinghaus said.

Other cities in Germany, she said, have social infrastructure for people with special needs – including deaf people. “Germany is very well developed in that sense. It’s not a question that this can only be provided for them in Berlin.”

Petunov Oleksii, 45, and his wife Zoya Guziy, 35, are also fighting to stay in Berlin. Mr. Oleksii has a daughter from a previous marriage who is living in Potsdam, on the edge of the city, and so he’s hoping to stay in the area so he can remain close to her. But he also emphasized the importance of access to interpretation services.

“Most interpreters available in Germany are sign language interpreters who are certified in German sign language, but we need Ukrainian sign language,” he said. “In Berlin it’s available.”

“When interpreters are there, I can be myself and I have say in my own life. Otherwise, I’m always dependent on somebody else.”

Mykola Harashchuk and his son Kiril are part of a group of deaf Ukrainian refugees who fled to Berlin. They say German authorities are forcing them to move to other parts of the country – pulling them away from their support and from one another.Janice Dickson/The Globe and Mail

Clara Belz, a refugee representative with the Deaf Association Berlin, said the situation is difficult. The refugees are traumatized, she noted, and many are sick, with some dependent on chemotherapy or insulin, and some needing operations.

She said Berlin’s office of refugee affairs has not communicated clearly with the refugees, and she stressed the need for the group to stay together in the city.

Ms. Belz said the group has already integrated in Berlin and should not be taken from an environment where their children have found security. “This is a violation of human rights,” she said.

Thomas Moritz, a lawyer in Berlin who is advocating on behalf of the group, said that when the refugees learned they were being sent to Cologne they didn’t receive any information about the city, except that there is a deaf community there.

“The situation is growing into a serious humanitarian crisis. State ignorance is tormenting the deaf refugees and further increases the deaf people’s suffering from Russia’s war,” he said. Like unaccompanied minor refugees, he added, deaf refugees should be exempted from Germany’s transfer mechanisms.

Mr. Moritz said human dignity for deaf people starts with respecting their language and recognizing their need to participate in everyday life. Obligations to recognize these needs are established in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, he noted, and also in Europe’s reception standards for refugees.

He said he is hopeful the group’s issues will be resolved by political intervention.