Foreign Minister Champagne optimistic consular services for Kovrig and Spavor can be restored

Open this photo in gallery Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Li, pose for photographers on the occasion of their meeting at the St. Regis Hotel, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed cautious optimism after a lengthy and unexpected meeting with his Chinese counterpart that consular services could be restored for the two Canadians charged with espionage and imprisoned in China.

Mr. Champagne met Wang Yi on Tuesday night in his Rome hotel for 90 minutes – their longest face-to-face meeting and their first direct talks since they saw each other in Japan last November, though they met informally in mid-February in Germany. The Rome meeting had not been scheduled before the two foreign ministers arrived in Italy and was arranged at the last minute by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In an interview Wednesday morning, before his flight to Lebanon, Mr. Champagne said he used the meeting to call for the restoration of consular services for the detained Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, and their release. While he insisted there was no breakthrough on the “two Michaels” file, he said there was some progress on the consular services front.

“It was a productive meeting and so we are going to continue the engagement,” he said. “We talked about the lack of access to the detainees by consular officials, we talked about lack of access by the families… We have agreed to put consular officials on both sides to talk to see what can be done [and] we hope there will be a positive outcome.”

Mr. Champagne said he reminded Mr. Wang, who has been China’s foreign minister since 2013, that China’s denial of consular services for Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. “We obviously had a number of things where we disagreed profoundly, but to the extent that we can talk, I think it’s a sign of progress,” Mr. Champagne said. “This has been key to our discussions, to make sure the detainees have access to their loved ones.”

He also asked for clemency for the three Canadian nationals sentenced to death in China on drug-related charges.

Mr. Wang was in Rome to kick off a European charm offensive tour, his first since the pandemic shut down most of the European Union in March. Mr. Champagne was on a whirlwind European and Middle Eastern tour that is taking in visits to Geneva, Rome and Beirut.

In Italy, Mr. Wang warned Italy and the rest of the EU to ignore American attempts to build a trans-Atlantic alliance against China. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien have used recent trips to the EU to stir up anti-Chinese sentiment. The United States also wants the EU countries to ban the use of Huawei Technologies equipment in European 5G networks.

“On the so-called new Cold War… China has no intention in launching any new Cold War,” Mr. Wang said in Rome. “We are resolutely opposed to any promotion of a new Cold War.”

Mr. Champagne would not comment whether Huawei, China’s premier telecoms technology company, was raised in his discussions with Mr. Wang.

The ties between China and Canada began to fray in December, 2018, when Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, on a U.S. extradition warrant. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Spavor, a businessman, and Mr. Kovrig, a former diplomat, were arrested. Citing the pandemic, Chinese authorities have not permitted diplomatic access to the men since mid-January.

Mr. Kovrig is being held in a detention facility in Beijing; Mr. Spavor in Dangong, on the border with North Korea. The two Canadians face the imminent possibility of court proceedings. They have been charged with state secrets violations punishable by life in prison, and conviction rates in China are exceedingly high. No information on their expected trial dates has been released.

In Rome, Mr. Champagne met with Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and talked about strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries under CETA – the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. They also discussed the Group of 20 agenda for 2021, whose host is Italy.

In Lebanon, Mr. Champagne will be meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who is overseeing the rebuilding of Beirut after the Aug. 4 harbour explosion of some 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. Canada has pledged $30-million in recovery and humanitarian assistance, up from the initial offer of $5-million.

Canada has also offered to send RCMP investigators to assist the French national police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in probing the circumstances that led to the explosion, which killed at least 181 people, including two Canadians, and left about 300,000 homeless. Mr. Champagne said he will discuss the parameters and direction of the investigation with Mr. Aoun. “Our involvement would be to get to the bottom of things, to have truth, justice, transparency,” he said.

He added that Canada may export wheat to Lebanon. “We made the offer,” he said. “The Red Cross there needs supplies.”

