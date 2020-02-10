 Skip to main content

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales heads to Cuba for medical treatment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina
The Associated Press
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales speaks during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 27, 2020.

Mario De Fina/Reuters

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, who has been in exile in Argentina, went to Cuba on Monday for medical treatment, officials said.

Morales’ office in Buenos Aires said it was a previously unplanned trip “for health motives” and said he planned to return to the Argentina capital by the weekend.

Earlier, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that as “nothing impedes him as a political refugee from going to Cuba.”

Neither specified what sort of treatment Morales would receive, but the leftist leader has several times turned to Cuba for medical care. In 2017 and 2018, he had surgery there for a nodule on his vocal chords.

Morales, who governed Bolivia for nearly 14 years, resigned the presidency in November when the police and army withdrew support after several weeks of demonstrations that erupted over allegations of fraud in the Oct. 20 presidential election. Morales claimed to have won re-election, but the Organization of American States said its audit found serious irregularities in the vote count.

