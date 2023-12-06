Open this photo in gallery: This image taken from the U.K. COVID-19 Inquiry live stream shows former British prime minister Boris Johnson giving evidence at Dorland House in London, Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023.UK Covid-19 Inquiry/The Associated Press

Boris Johnson has admitted that his government made mistakes in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he dismissed criticism by insiders that he was “useless,” “criminally incompetent” and “totally hopeless” as prime minister during the outbreak.

Mr. Johnson, who was Britain’s prime minister from 2019 to 2022, appeared before a public inquiry into the pandemic on Wednesday to face questions about his administration’s response to the virus.

More than 230,000 Britons died between 2020 and 2021, and Mr. Johnson has faced criticism that he didn’t take the disease seriously at first and lacked decisiveness. Several senior officials have told the inquiry the former prime minister ran a chaotic administration that had a toxic work culture and a lack of leadership.

Mr. Johnson began his appearance on Wednesday by offering an apology to families who lost relatives during the pandemic. “I understand the feelings of these victims and their families, and I am deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and suffering of those victims and their families,” he said.

The hearing was quickly disrupted by a group of bereaved family members who stood up and held a series of paper notes that read; “the dead can’t hear your apologies.” Retired judge Heather Hallett, who is chairing the inquiry, ordered them to leave.

Once the hearing room settled down, Mr. Johnson quickly went on the defensive and engaged in a series of testy exchanges with the inquiry’s lead council Hugh Keith.

Mr. Keith produced a series of WhatsApp messages and emails from senior government figures who were highly critical of Mr. Johnson.

In one message from October 2020, Patrick Vallance, who was the government’s chief scientific officer at the time, described Mr. Johnson as “all over the place” and “completely inconsistent.” Dr. Vallance also said Mr. Johnson had argued “for letting it all rip, saying, yes, there will be more casualties but so be it - ‘they have had a good innings’.”

In another message from 2020 read by Mr. Keith, the former cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, Simon Case, said he had “never seen a bunch of people less well-equipped to run the country.”

Another former cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, described the administration as “brutal and useless,” while former senior advisor Dominic Cummings used a plethora of swear words to conclude that Mr. Johnson had been “criminally incompetent.”

“It’s fair to say that in the round that material paints an appalling picture, not all the time, but at times, of incompetence and disarray,” Mr. Keith said after reading out the submissions.

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters holds a placard reading "The dead can't hear your apologies" duing a gathering outside the U.K. Covid-19 Inquiry building in west London, on December 6, 2023.HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty Images

Mr. Johnson disagreed and said the comments reflected the stresses and anxieties of some “challenging characters” within the government who were engaging in a healthy debate.

“I think the worst vice in my view would have been to have had an operation where everyone was so deferential and so reluctant to make waves that they never expressed their opinion, they never challenged and they never doubted,” he told the hearing. “It was much more important to have a group of people who were willing to doubt that and to doubt each other. And I think that was creatively useful, rather than the reverse.”

Mr. Johnson also defended the government’s slow response to COVID-19 in early 2020 as the virus began to spread across Asia and to Europe. Britain did not introduce a national lockdown until late March, which some experts have told the inquiry was at least one week too late.

On Wednesday, Mr. Johnson acknowledged that he underestimated the severity of the virus and the scale of the challenge. “If we had collectively stopped to think about the mathematical implications of some of the forecasts that were being made, and we believed them, we might have operated differently,” he said. “The problem was that I don’t think that we attached enough credence to those forecasts.”

He said that by late February, 2020, he was rattled by scenes in Italy where the virus was causing widespread deaths and hospitalizations. “We should have twigged, we should collectively have twigged, much sooner. I should have twigged.”

But he defended the government’s overall handling of the pandemic, arguing he did the best he could with the information he had at the time. Among the problems early on, he added, were fears that the public would become tired of prolonged restrictions and that once the measures were lifted there would be a surge of infections anyway. “I felt we were doing our best in a very difficult circumstance,” he said.

He challenged Mr. Keith’s figures, which indicated that Britain had one of the highest totals of excess deaths in Europe during the pandemic and said other data found that Britain had far fewer deaths than many countries.

“We have an elderly population, extremely elderly population,” he said. “We do suffer, sadly, from lots of Covid-related co-morbidities and we are a very densely populated country, the second most densely populated country, in Europe, and that did not help.”

Mr. Johnson will continue testifying Wednesday and Thursday. The inquiry is also expected to hear from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak next week. Mr. Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer during the pandemic, and he took over as prime minister last year.