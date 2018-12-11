Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig detained in China, sources say

Open this photo in gallery Michael Kovrig, Senior Adviser, North East Asia for International Crisis Group. International Crisis Group/International Crisis Group

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig has been detained in China, according to the International Crisis Group, the organization where he has worked since 2017.

Mr. Kovrig’s detention comes little more than a week after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. China’s foreign ministry threatened “severe consequences” if Ms. Meng was not immediately released.

"We are doing everything possible to secure additional information on Michael’s whereabouts as well as his prompt and safe release,” the International Crisis Group said in a brief statement.

A spokesman for ICG said he could provide no further comment.

Mr. Kovrig had worked as a diplomat at the Canadian embassy in Beijing, in addition to postings in Hong Kong and the United Nations. He had more recently worked at the International Crisis Group, where he authored reports on North Korea and other north-east Asia security matters. He was also a frequent media commentator, including for The Globe and Mail.

Ms. Meng was arrested in Vancouver at the behest of the U.S.

Commentators in the Chinese state press have likened Ms. Meng’s arrest to a “kidnapping” and a “hostage-taking."

“U.S.-China relations have deteriorated to their worst point since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in Beijing,” Mr. Kovrig said, in a recent quote posted on the ICG website.

An automated Chinese system message said Mr. Kovrig’s cell phone had been turned off.

Mr. Kovrig lives in Hong Kong but travels frequently to China, where he had travelled extensively as a diplomat, he said on his LinkedIn profile.

At the Beijing embassy, he “analyzed politics, domestic policy, the economy, foreign and security policy,” he said on LinkedIn. He also served as a political leader for a visit to Hong Kong in 2016 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His job in Beijing was under Canada’s Global Security Reporting Program, or GSRP, which was established by Canada’s foreign ministry after the Sept. 11 attacks.

GSRP officers do not work in intelligence, according to a 2007 Senate report. But they “are dedicated to the collection of information related to questions of strategic stability and security.”

What sets them apart, the report said, “is their specific mandate to develop non-traditional sources and gain access to information of immediate value to [the Department of Foreign Affairs], as well as the Canadian security and intelligence community and the government writ large.”

In his job at the embassy, Mr. Kovrig engaged in “political reporting that I would qualify as sensitive, and he was travelling around China,” said Guy Saint-Jacques, the former Canadian ambassador to China, who worked with Mr. Kovrig for three years.

“Of course, all this was just good political reporting. It had nothing to do with spying.”

But, he said, the GSRP program is “a bit controversial, because in some countries they don’t make the distinction between spying and doing legitimate political reporting. And of course if you ask some Chinese officials, in their view this constituted spying that he was doing.”

The detention of Mr. Kovrig, he said, appears related to the arrest of Ms. Meng. It would be likely, he said, that Chinese officials are thinking, "Well, you know, maybe we can do a deal here.”

But with a judicial process underway in Canada for Ms. Meng, who the U.S. has sought for extradition, “it’s impossible for the Canadian government to think about making a deal,” he said.

“This is a demonstration of how nasty the Chinese can be, how brutal they can be,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said.

“There will have to be lessons learned among our political masters about the type of people we are dealing with.”