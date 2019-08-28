Former Chinese democracy activist convicted of violent crimes in Canada faces deportation

Canadian authorities plan to deport a violent criminal who was a former Chinese democracy activist, sending back to China a man who once sought political change at home, but committed a series of knife attacks in Canada.

For more than a decade, Yang Wei, 49, has presented Canadian courts and immigration officials with a challenging case: a man who was jailed in China for demanding overthrow of the Communist regime after the 1989 Tiananmen massacre before fleeing the country, gaining refugee status and arriving in Canada – where less than 28 months later he was arrested for the first in a string of violent acts.

Friends say Mr. Yang, who received permanent resident status in 2003, will be deported early Wednesday afternoon. They worry his association with an outlawed Chinese democracy party may place him at risk of incarceration for political crimes when he arrives back to a country he left two decades ago. Dissident poet Liao Yiwu has taken up his cause, writing an open letter this week criticizing his deportation.

But he has also been assessed as likely to reoffend in Canada where, according to Toronto police reports from 2006 to 2010, he punched a roommate, threatened a cellphone salesman with a large butcher knife, told a bus driver “I’ll kill you,” brandished a large carving knife at a men’s hostel worker and used a filleting knife with a six-inch blade to stab at a different bus driver at least 13 times. He received several suspended sentences, but also served four years in federal prison for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A court declared him a dangerous offender. He was prescribed antipsychotic medication. Permanent residents found guilty of serious crimes can be deported.

Mr. Yang “represents a present and future danger to the Canadian public” and his “presence in Canada poses an unacceptable risk,” a 2017 recommendation to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship found. He has little social support in Canada, and limited English-speaking ability. “I find that Mr. Yang’s removal would not shock the conscience of Canadians,” says the recommendation, whose author is not disclosed. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday morning.

A 2018 Parole Board document noted that many of his offences were committed while on probation and said he has a tendency “not to take [his] medication which contributes to emotional instability.” A psychiatrist who examined him said he had a “substantial risk of re-offence,” even with proper medication.

Mr. Yang has also told immigration officials that he does not believe “Chinese authorities would care” if he was returned – although immigration documents note that he may not have been in a “right state of mind” when he made that statement. Mr. Yang’s sister told a social worker that his problems stem from difficulties in his “living environment” in Canada, where he had been bullied, beaten and robbed, she said.

Still, Mr. Yang’s expected deportation will put an end to a one-time democracy activist’s lengthy and dramatic flight from justice in China, raising fears that he will be made to face justice in a country where criminal suspects are regularly subjected to severe treatment.

His planned removal also comes in the midst of high tension between Ottawa and Beijing, following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and a series of subsequent measures taken by China, including the arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, as well as various measures to block imports of Canadian canola and pork.

Mr. Yang has been booked for a Wednesday afternoon flight to China, said Sheng Xue, an activist in Canada who hosted him at her home after he arrived and received permanent residency on Dec. 4, 2003.

Her advocacy for Mr. Yang has earned her reproach from friends, who have found his violent past troubling.

But Ms. Sheng says Mr. Yang faces potentially serious consequences in China, which he fled as a wanted man, she says.

It “is so dangerous for him to go back to China,” Ms. Sheng said. “Canada cannot do this.”

Mr. Yang was a teenager in southern China when he heard about the bloody government response at Tiananmen Square, where troops killed hundreds – perhaps thousands – of demonstrators in 1989. In response, he printed and posted flyers “calling for an uprising to overthrow the dictatorship,” Ms. Sheng said. “He was very brave.”

According to Canadian court documents, Mr. Yang said he was jailed three years for treason. Fellow prisoners at the Sichuan provincial Number 3 prison included Mr. Liao, the dissident who was sentenced to prison after he wrote a commemorative poem in 1989, entitled “Massacre.”

After his release from prison, Mr. Yang joined a democracy party, and was fleeing arrest in 1999 when he escaped the country.

According to Mr. Liao, Mr. Yang at the time chanced upon a village funeral procession. He offered 100 yuan – worth roughly $19 today – to the mourning family to buy the identification card of the deceased man. He then hired a criminal to alter the image on the card, which he used to join a tour group to Thailand, although he struggled to obtain refugee status there.

“He lived for a while like a wild dog on the streets of a foreign country. One day after he’d passed out from hunger, he was rescued by Thai monks and brought to a Buddhist temple,” Mr. Liao wrote, in a letter translated by National University scholar Michael Day.

Mr. Yang eventually received refugee status, and was welcomed to Canada. Court documents say he sometimes worked as a warehouse packer. But Ms. Sheng noticed signs of mental difficulty from the moment he arrived. She believes “his health was damaged when he was in prison in China.”

“I feel very sorry for him,” she said.

Mr. Liao, too, said he worries about Mr. Yang, and his future in China.

“I do know that his old case in Sichuan is not finalized,” he wrote. “According to the current state of retrogression in China, once he’s repatriated, his life will vanish in the prisons of the dictatorship.”

