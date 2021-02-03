Former ECB boss Mario Draghi comes out of retirement to try to end Italy’s political crisis

Open this photo in gallery Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference at the Quirinal palace, in Rome, on Feb. 3, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Italy’s effort to reboot its government has taken a surprising turn with the appointment of another non-politician – though one respected around the world – to lead the formation of a governing coalition.

After meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday, Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, accepted the mandate as prime minister-designate and will negotiate with parties across the political spectrum to form a national unity government to tackle two overlapping crises: the pandemic and the deepest recession since the Second World War.

Mr. Draghi, 73, left the ECB in late 2019 after an eight-year term. He was retired and had sent out no signals that he was seeking a new career, let alone one in politics.

But after last week’s collapse of the fractious government led by unelected prime minister Giuseppe Conte, and the failed efforts since then to form a new ruling coalition, Mr. Mattarella faced two options: call an election or try to recruit a neutral yet high-profile figure with enough respect and strength of personality to bring together parliament’s warring factions.

After his meeting at the Quirinale, the presidential palace, Mr. Draghi said: “Overcoming the pandemic, completing the vaccination campaign, offering answers to citizens’ daily problems, relaunching the country – these are the challenges we face.”

The Italian pandemic has been the second-worst in Europe, after Britain’s, with more than 89,000 deaths and almost 2.6 million cases. Italy’s vaccine rollout started with a bang but is losing momentum due to supply shortages.

Investors cheered the appointment of Mr. Draghi, whose nickname was “Super Mario” during his ECB years. A note from RBC Capital Markets in London hailed “the return of everyone’s favourite central banker.”

In Milan, the FTSE Italia All-Share Index climbed more than 2 per cent, and Italian government bond prices rose, pushing down the yields of the 10-year notes to 0.57 per cent – welcome news to a highly indebted country that could face another crisis if the cost of its debt were to rise quickly.

There are no assurances Mr. Draghi will be able to form a stable unity government, though the lack of appetite among most voters, and Mr. Mattarella himself, for an election during a pandemic will work in his favour.

He can count on the support of the centre-left Democratic Party, which formed one of the two main parties in Mr. Conte’s coalition.

He has already been endorsed by the small Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party, led by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, which triggered the collapse of Mr. Conte’s government last month when it withdrew its support for the coalition. Mr. Renzi opposed Mr. Conte’s spending plans for the first tranches of the €200-billion in COVID-19 recovery funds to be handed to Italy later this year by the European Union.

Backing from the Forza Italia party, led by Silvio Berlusconi, another former prime minister, is likely.

The wild cards are the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, the other big party in Mr. Conte’s coalition, and Matteo Salvini’s right-wing, anti-immigrant Lega, which ranks highest in opinion polls. Unless one of these two parties endorses Mr. Draghi, his efforts to form a government may fail.

Mr. Salvini has been lobbying for elections but did not rule out joining Mr. Draghi. The Five Star Movement, parliament’s biggest party, was quick to rule out support for a technical government led by Mr. Draghi, but the party is divided on the matter.

Mr. Draghi said he was confident that “unity will emerge, and with it, the ability to give a responsible and positive response to the appeal of the President.”

He won plaudits from leaders across Europe for his handling of the financial and debt crises when he was leading the ECB. When he started the job, in late 2011, the euro zone was in a deep recession, overzealous austerity measures were destroying jobs and delaying the recovery, and Greece was on the verge of leaving the euro.

Italy was in terrible shape, and there were no assurances that it could remain in the euro zone. Its prime minister at the time, Mr. Berlusconi, was effectively ousted and replaced by Mario Monti, a technocrat brought in to stabilize the country’s finances.

But it was Mr. Draghi’s fast, unconventional and aggressive crisis-fighting manoeuvres that kept Italy and the wider euro zone intact. They started in mid-2012, when he announced that the ECB would do “whatever it takes” to keep the euro alive. One of his programs was quantitative easing – the mass buying of government bonds.

Media commentators were generally supportive of Mr. Draghi. La Stampa columnist Massimo Giannini said he was Italy’s “only hope” to return to financial health.

