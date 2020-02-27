 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Former French PM Francois Fillon denies wrongdoing in fraud trial

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny and Sylvie Corbet
PARIS
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon arrives at a Paris courthouse, on Feb. 27, 2020.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon said Thursday that he wants to “make the truth be known” at his fraud trial in Paris. Fillon is facing charges after he used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they allegedly never performed.

Fillon, 65, has denied wrongdoing.

In his first statement to the court, Fillon said he had already been sentenced by the “media court.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The goal was clear: To prevent me from running in normal conditions in the presidential election,” Fillon said. “Damages are irreparable.”

French media broke the scandal in January 2017, just three months before a presidential election in which Fillon was considered the front-runner.

The revelations crushed his campaign. He was eliminated from the race after finishing third in the first round, behind centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine le Pen.

Fillon is suspected of having given jobs as parliamentary aides, involving no sustained work, to his wife and two of their children from 1998 to 2013. Altogether, the aide work brought the family more than €1-million ($1.08-million).

Fillon explained his lack of documentation proving the work done by his wife by saying that he kept no archives of his parliamentary work in his electoral district, in the rural Sarthe region in western France.

Welsh-born Penelope Fillon has always kept a low profile. She told the court that her mission consisted mostly in handling her husband’s mail, helping him prepare events and speeches, and providing information on local issues. She said she never worked at the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, to where her husband was first elected in 1981.

Asked about her well-paid job, she said repeatedly that her husband was in charge of taking those types of decisions. She said she didn’t remember well the successive contracts she had as a parliamentary aid.

Story continues below advertisement

Francois Fillon insisted that, according to the principle of separation of powers, the justice system cannot interfere with a lawmaker’s choices and how he organizes work at his office.

Fillon served as prime minister under president Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012.

The trial is scheduled to last until March 11. If convicted, Fillon and his wife face up to ten years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies