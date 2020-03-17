 Skip to main content
World

Former Iraqi governor named PM-designate as Baghdad awaits curfew due to coronavirus outbreak

Samya Kullab
BAGHDAD
The Associated Press
A handout picture released by the media office of the Iraqi Presidency on March 17, 2020, shows President Barham Saleh, left, meeting with prime minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, in Baghdad.

-/AFP/Getty Images

Iraq’s president on Tuesday named a former governor of the city of Najaf as prime minister-designate, following weeks of political infighting, as Baghdad residents rushed to stock up on supplies hours before a days-long curfew was set to take hold amid a global pandemic.

Adnan al-Zurfi was appointed premier-designate by President Barham Saleh after tense meetings between rival political blocs that for weeks had struggled to reach a consensus over a candidate to replace outgoing Premier Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

The development came after an earlier premier-designate, Mohammed Allawi, withdrew his candidacy after political groups rejected his proposed Cabinet lineup.

Al-Zurfi, 54, was appointed by Iraq’s U.S. administrator Paul Bremer as governor of Najaf in 2004, and later served in the same post for two terms between 2009 and 2015. His second term was cut short following his dismissal by the provincial council. In the May 2018 election he ran under former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi’s list.

According to Iraq’s constitution, al-Zurfi has 30 days to propose a lineup of ministers and form a new government. President Barham Saleh wished al-Zarfi success, “in his new tasks to work for early and fair elections and to achieve the aspirations of the Iraqis,” according to a statement from his office.

Early elections have been a key demand of anti-government protesters camped out in the capital’s Tahrir Square since last October, when thousands took to the streets to decry government corruption, poor services and unemployment. Abdul-Mahdi resigned under pressure from the demonstrations.

Subsequently, Allawi’s efforts to form a government were plagued with delays and dysfunction as legislators failed on two occasions to approve his Cabinet of independents, which alienated Iraqi Kurdish and Sunni lawmakers.

Al-Zurfi’s naming came hours before a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic was to take hold in Baghdad as Iraq struggles to contain the spread of the virus.

Residents of the Iraqi capital rushed Tuesday to stock up on last-minute supplies ahead of the start of the 11 p.m. curfew. Many were concerned it could be extended beyond a week’s time that was announced by the government.

Long lines formed at gas stations and shops. Workers stood guard outside supermarkets to take temperatures of shoppers coming in. Gloves were handed out.

The effective lockdown coincides with the annual Shiite Muslim commemoration of the death of revered Imam Mousa al-Kazim. Thousands of Iraqis typically make the journey on foot to the shrine of the imam in the Khadimiya area outside Baghdad.

Pilgrims in the past few days have been stopped from carrying out the trek by security forces over the fears of the virus, which has infected more than 182,000 people and killed more than 7,100 globally.

The fate of the six-month protest movement has also come into question amid the strict protocols prohibiting large public gatherings over the new virus. The number of demonstrators camped out in central Baghdad squares had been dwindling before the outbreak. Some said they would stay to keep the protests alive, but others expressed fears of a surge in the viral outbreak.

Iraq has had 11 deaths from among 154 confirmed cases of the virus, which causes the COVID-19 illness. Most people experience only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover within weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by people with no visible symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

