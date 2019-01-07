 Skip to main content

World Former Israeli defence minister Moshe Arens dies at 93

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Former Israeli defence minister Moshe Arens dies at 93

Aron Heller
Jerusalem, Israel
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In this Jan. 11, 1999 file photo, Moshe Arens speaks at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press

Moshe Arens, a former Israeli defence minister, foreign minister and an early political mentor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, died Monday. He was 93.

An engineer by training, the American-raised Arens was instrumental in developing Israel’s military and aircraft industries and served three stints as the country’s defence minister. He was a long-time stalwart in the hawkish Likud party.

In the early 1980s, Arens was the first to recognize the skills of a young Benjamin Netanyahu, who then was running an anti-terror institute and working in marketing. Arens took Netanyahu under his wing and brought him into Israeli politics.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no greater patriot. Moshe Arens’ great contribution to our people and our state will be remembered forever,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Addressing Arens by his nickname Misha, Netanyahu concluded: “I loved you as a son loved his father.”

Arens was born in Lithuania in 1925 but grew up in the United States, where he was active in the Beitar youth movement of Likud’s precursor, the Herut party of Menachem Begin. He served in the American military during World War II before immigrating to Israel in 1948.

After completing his engineering degrees at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology, Arens settled in Israel permanently. He worked as a professor of aeronautics at the Technion – the Israel Institute of Technology – and as an executive at Israel Aircraft Industries before going into politics. Arens was first elected to parliament in 1973.

In 1982, he was appointed Israeli ambassador to the United States and named his young protégé Netanyahu as his deputy. The position gave Netanyahu great exposure, led to his posting as ambassador to the United Nations and launched his political career.

Arens served as foreign minister and twice as defence minister under Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir. He briefly served as defence minister again under Netanyahu in the late 1990s. He later became a columnist for the liberal Haaretz newspaper, wrote several books and won numerous awards in Israel and overseas.

President Reuven Rivlin remembered Arens as a pillar of the Likud’s ideological wing, and “a man of honour who never flinched from the fight.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Misha was one of the most important ministers of defence the state of Israel ever had. He was not a commander or a general, but a devoted man of learning who toiled day and night for the security of Israel and its citizens,” Rivlin said. “His internal compass and Zionist vision showed him the way in everything he did.”

Arens is survived by his wife Muriel, four children and numerous grandchildren.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers