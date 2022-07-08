Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on August 15, 2021.ISSEI KATO/Reuters

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is fighting for his life after being shot Friday morning while giving a speech in the western city of Nara.

Mr. Abe, the longest serving premier in Japanese history, was stumping for a candidate in Sunday’s upper house elections when he was struck twice from behind.

Bystanders attempted to resuscitate Mr. Abe before he was rushed to an ambulance and then taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where officials said he was receiving a blood transfusion.

Police said they have arrested a 41-year-old man, Tetsuya Yamagami, for attempted murder. Photos from the scene showed Mr. Yamagami holding what appeared to be a homemade gun before he was tackled by Mr. Abe’s security staff. Witnesses said he did not attempt to flee after the shooting.

Speaking early Friday afternoon, Japanese leader Fumio Kishida called the shooting an unacceptable assault on the foundation of Japan’s democracy.

Mr. Abe was reportedly unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital, but Mr. Kishida told reporters that “everything that can be done is being done to revive him.” Officials later said Mr. Abe was receiving a blood transfusion.

Akie Abe, the former leader’s wife, has flown to Nara, near Osaka, to be by his side.

A visibly emotional Mr. Kishida said he was not aware of any motive for the “absolutely unforgivable” attack.

Public broadcaster NHK said the suspect told police he was unhappy with Mr. Abe and wanted to kill him. There were unconfirmed reports suggesting Mr. Yamagami was a former member of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

Gun violence is incredibly rare in Japan, where there are tight regulations on the ownership of firearms. Last year, there were only 10 reported gun-related incidents, according to the country’s National Police Agency.

The weapon used in Friday’s attack appeared to be homemade, police said. Photos from the scene showed a boxy looking gun with a pistol grip and two barrels covered in black tape. Witnesses described it as looking like a small “bazooka” and the shots let out a large amount of smoke and noise.

While the use of a homemade weapon suggests a degree of planning by the alleged assailant, Mr. Abe’s appearance in Nara was only confirmed the night before, the local office of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

Kei Sato, the LDP candidate Mr. Abe was supporting, shared news of the upcoming appearance on Facebook early Friday morning.

An LDP spokesman described the attack as a “threat to democracy that should never be tolerated.” Candidates for the party were instructed to halt campaigning Friday, as politicians across the political spectrum expressed outrage over the attack.

Kenta Izumi, leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party said the incident was “absolutely unforgivable.” Mr. Abe’s successor as prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, called the attack a “cowardly action that rejects one of the foundations of democracy, campaigning.”

Foreign politicians also expressed outrage and hopes for Mr. Abe’s recovery.

Ian McKay, Canada’s ambassador to Japan, said he was “deeply concerned” by the news. Speaking at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Indonesia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “our thoughts, our prayers are with [Mr. Abe], with his family, with the people of Japan.”

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said her thoughts were with Mr. Abe’s family.

“He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM,” she wrote on Twitter. “He was deeply committed to his role but also generous and kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.”

First elected in 1993, Mr. Abe became prime minister in 2006 but had to step down the following year due to poor health. He returned to the premiership in 2012, serving for eight years, the longest stint by any Japanese prime minister.

During that time, he transformed the Japanese economy and staked out a forceful foreign policy, taking hard lines on North Korea and China, and building a strong relationship with then U.S. President Donald Trump.

Even after he retired in 2020, again due to the chronic bowel disease that ended his previous stint as leader, Mr. Abe remained hugely influential in Japanese politics and the LDP in particular, heading what is known as the “Abe faction” of the conservative party.

His immediate successor, Mr. Suga, who previously served as his cabinet secretary, struggled to match Mr. Abe’s popularity, and resigned after just a year in office.

Current prime minister Mr. Kishida is a protégé of Mr. Abe’s, but has staked out a number of policies that would break with “Abenomics.” A strong-showing in Sunday’s election was seen as a potential chance for Mr. Kishida to step out of his mentor’s shadow and exercise greater control over the LDP.

“Abe’s role has been so outsized for so long, even with his stints in the wilderness,” Tobias Harris, author of The Iconoclast, a biography of the former leader, wrote on Twitter. He said it was “hard to put into words just how shocking” Friday’s shooting was.

