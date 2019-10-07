 Skip to main content

World Former Obama adviser Tina Tchen to lead Time’s Up foundation

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Tina Tchen, a former adviser to the Obama administration, will become the next head of Time’s Up Now.

A former adviser to the Obama administration who has a history of fighting workplace inequality will become the next head of Time’s Up Now.

Lawyer Tina Tchen will become president and chief executive of the advocacy group and its foundation starting Nov. 1.

Tchen led the White House Council on Women and Girls under then-President Barack Obama and served as chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama.

Time’s Up was started in the wake of the #MeToo movement and works to fight sexual harassment in Hollywood, law enforcement, service jobs and other industries.

Tchen helped start the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund. It has raised more than $24-million to support litigation.

She says she’s optimistic that the time is right to create fair workplaces where everyone can reach their full potential.

