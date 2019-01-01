Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appeals sentence for graft

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appealed his conviction and prison sentence handed down by an Islamabad anti-graft tribunal last week.
Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris says he is seeking the suspension of the Dec. 24 ruling that sentenced the country’s three-time premier to seven years for failing to disclose how his family set up the Al-Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia.
Haris filed the appeal on Tuesday.
Sharif, who was removed from power in 2017 over corruption allegations, is currently held at a prison in his home city of Lahore as authorities proceed with several trials against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Sharif and his family were exiled to Saudi Arabia by Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf who seized power in 1999. They returned home in 2007.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.