Former Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu resigns from Erdogan’s party

Open this photo in gallery Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he plans to form a new political movement. ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has announced his resignation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and plans to form a new political movement.

Davutoglu resigned on Friday, days after the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, began proceedings to expel him and three former legislators from the party for breach of discipline.

The politician served as foreign minister between 2009 and 2014 and later as prime minister until 2016, when he was sacked by Erdogan and replaced by Binali Yildirim.

He has recently been critical of Erdogan’s policies, especially concerning freedom of expression.

Davutoglu is the second key AKP figure to resign from the party after Ali Babacan – a former deputy prime minister and economy minister, who in July also announced plans for a new party.

