 Skip to main content

World Four more villages evacuated on Evia island as two new wildfires break out in Greece

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Four more villages evacuated on Evia island as two new wildfires break out in Greece

Athens
The Associated Press
Comments

Greek authorities say two new brush fires have broken out, forcing the evacuation of four villages overnight on the island of Evia.

The new blazes have come several hours after a major blaze led to the mobilization of more than 100 firefighters and the evacuation of another village.

The fire department said Friday the two new fires broke out simultaneously shortly before midnight Thursday. Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the initial blaze, but it continued to burn.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 255 firefighters, four water-dropping planes and three helicopters along with 100 vehicles and earth-moving machinery were battling the three fires.

Wildfires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summer months. Last year, the country’s deadliest fire killed 101 people in a seaside settlement outside of Athens.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter