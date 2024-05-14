France launches manhunt as gunmen ambush van to free inmate, kill two prison guards

Open this photo in gallery: A forensic is at work at the site of a ramming attack which took place late morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France, on May 14.ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Gunmen wearing balaclavas ambushed a prison van in northern France on Tuesday to free a drug dealer known as “The Fly”, killing two prison guards, severely wounding three and triggering a major police manhunt.

The brazen, planned attack underlines the growing threat of drug crime across Europe, the world’s No. 1 cocaine market. It took place around 0900 GMT at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France.

The fugitive inmate, named Mohamed Amra, is a 30-year-old drug dealer from northern France, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office and police sources. He had been convicted of burglary by a court in Evreux on May 10 and was being held at the Val de Reuil prison.

Amra had also been indicted by prosecutors in Marseille for a kidnapping that led to a death, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. A police source in Marseille said Amra was a drug dealer with ties to the city’s powerful “Blacks” gang.

Reuters could not immediately reach Amra’s lawyer.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.

“All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized,” he wrote on X.

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said the prison van was attacked while Amra was being driven to meet an investigating judge in Rouen. He said two of the injured officers were in critical condition.

“Absolutely everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime,” he told BFM TV. “These are people for whom life means nothing. They will be arrested, judged and punished according to the crime they committed.”

Images on social media showed at least two men in balaclavas carrying rifles circling near an SUV that was in flames. The SUV appeared to have been rammed into the front of the prison van.

A flood of cocaine entering Europe each year has turbocharged organized crime across the continent, leading to ever more violent confrontations with police and deadly turf wars between gangs.

Drug-related killings now rival terrorism as the European Union’s top security threat, according to bloc Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

Marseille has been the epicentre of France’s gang violence, with a particularly violent war between trafficking clans.