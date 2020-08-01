 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

France starts testing travellers from 16 nations for virus

Paris, Île-de-France, France
The Associated Press
PARIS - Travellers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Aug. 1 for the arriving passengers France is allowing in from the listed countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure.

Travelers, wearing protective face masks, line up at the Orly Airport, south of Paris on August 1, 2020 during a major weekend of the French summer holidays. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Those who test positive in France as of Saturday must quarantine for 14 days.

France is not permitting general travel to and from the 16 countries, which include the United States and Brazil. Canada is not on the list.

The testing requirement therefore only applies to people entering under limited circumstances - “French citizens who live in these countries or citizens of these countries with an established residence in France,” Castex has said.

Daniel Court was tested at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport after coming in from the French Riviera city of Nice. He acknowledged not loving the experience.

“It’s very fast, but I have to say that it’s not very pleasant. It is surprising. But we have to do it,” Court said.

Another passenger who got tested after landing at Paris’ main airport, Nadia Vusik of Belarus, said she thought the new policy made sense.

“It is definitely necessary, and I am happy that in France it is possible to do right here. It’s very convenient.”

Health authorities have said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped on the French mainland in recent weeks. The government previously made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

The French government has so far ruled out imposing another nationwide lockdown after the one that brought the country to a standstill for nearly two months between March and May.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

