Frankincense, Oman’s ‘white gold,’ loses its lustre in a modernizing nation

Ali Albrami knows these trees as if they were his children. He has been coming to Wadi Dawkah park in the desert north of Salalah, a city in the south of Oman, since he was a boy, learning from his father how to cut the bark – but not too deep – so that the sap pools. He has developed patience, waiting weeks, checking, then making new incisions and waiting again. He loves and respects these gnarled branches, but they no longer define his identity the way they once did.
In this remote corner of Oman, the harvesting of frankincense continues, but as the country modernizes, this historic trade – and the people connected to it – face new challenges.
“They call it white gold,” said Albrami, gesturing at a fresh slit in the bark. Behind him lies an arid landscape dotted with wild trees, some over 400 years old. The brown- and olive- hued expanse melds into a hot haze of sky.
Twenty-five species of frankincense trees thrive along the coasts of the Arabian Sea, the Horn of Africa and Western India, but only four produce saleable frankincense, and only one – Boswellia sacra flueckiger – is indigenous to Oman. Though frankincense is harvested in Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen and Sudan, Omanis insist their species of tree produces the finest product and they have a long history – and mythology – surrounding its superiority.
But now over-harvesting, livestock grazing, and diversification of the economy all challenge the future of this symbolic crop. Frankincense retains cultural significance for Omanis, but the trade on which that significance is built must now transition and adapt or face becoming obsolete.
“It’s part of our culture,” explains Dr. Mohsin Al Amri, project manager and researcher with the Environmental Society of Oman. “When visiting Salalah, the first thing a visitor does should be to see the frankincense trees. They are for all of the people in Salalah.” Frankincense – or luban as it in known in the Arabic dialect spoken in Dhofar region – permeates Omani civilization.
Frankincense is used throughout Oman in perfumes, soaps, ice cream and traditional medicine. Omanis use it for funeral and birth rituals, and for beauty products. Its distinct musk odour lingers in households and shops where Omanis burn it as incense, and byproducts from the resin can be found everywhere from the souk to the country’s main airport. Pregnant women chew it for the health of their unborn baby and water infused with the resin is taken for colds and an upset stomach.
It remains a traditional industry – particularly in Dhofar – with many citizens continuing to be employed in the harvesting and transport of frankincense, as well as commercial sales. “Now with black gold [oil] there is less of a market than there was before,” said 40-year-old guide and Salalah-native Khalid Alshanfari. “It’s not like in ancient times, but we still use it and export.”
Frankincense within a national context is more of a cultural rather than economic staple, but for Dhofar it remains a significant industry.
There are four grades of resins, and the premium one – hoojri or al-hawjri – can sell for as much as RO38 (roughly $126 Canadian) per kilogram. The market price is determined by colour, texture and size of the pieces.
But, lately, another factor has been causing chaos in pricing: availability.
A study examining the Boswellia sacra trees within the Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve in Dhofar, found a steep decline in the density of the trees – as much as 85 percent over the last 20 years. The average frankincense production in the reserve’s southern valleys, meanwhile, was 3.3 kilograms per tree annually, compared with a previous 10 kilograms per tree. While drought (and to a lesser degree, camel grazing) was largely blamed for the reserve’s tree decline, it is over-harvesting that worries Al Amri. Some citizens, like Al Amri, feel that the tree populations are declining because less experienced workers are damaging the trees by forgoing traditional Omani harvesting techniques.
Mabrukah Abbid, 60 years old and a Salalah native, has been selling her homemade lotions, perfumes and all grades of frankincense for 21 years here. She considers the other women at the souk her family. She says business is better now than decades ago because of tourists. Westerners come during winter, but they purchase less – out of ten people maybe one would buy. The bulk of Abbid’s sales occur in the summer high season, when Arab visitors come. Then, her stall is open daily from 8 AM to midnight and she frequently sells out of stock.
Despite the increase in tourists, however, Abbid has noticed a societal shift and senses the impermanence of her occupation. People have less time to roam the souk. When asked if her daughters will take over her shop, Abbid – whose raspy voice has been constant— is silent and shakes her head. Abbid did not go to university, but her daughters are graduates. “The new generation now,” she said, “they have many options— they have good educations and the option to work with the government. Some of them are nurses, teachers, doctors and they get busy with the new jobs.”
Ali Albrami too has observed the transition of Omani society. He grew up, and still lives, in the mountains surrounding Wadi Dawkah. His devotion to the frankincense trees is cultural rather than financial. Frankincense is embedded in the traditions of his family and— while he earns an income from harvesting – it is only a part-time occupation. He has a permanent job doing administrative work for the government of Salalah. “It’s a very hard job – few people still do the harvest, or they do it part time,” said Khalid Alshanfari. “The old relations are done, and the new generations are between the modern life and the culture.”
In 2010, the Environmental Society of Oman (ESO) began its Frankincense Research and Conservation initiative, which involved studying 180 frankincense trees in four different locations in Dhofar. The aim of the study was to determine the best practices for harvesting— how much tapping would produce a sustainable yield yet leave the tree healthy. The 2017 report revealed that tapping smaller trees resulted in those trees being unable to produce successfully germinating seeds. It also found that the adverse affects of harvesting affected tree health for over three years after the last tapping cycle. The study’s findings prompted the launch of awareness campaigns reaching out to farmers to promote sustainable harvesting techniques.
Albrami, however, is optimistic. His blue eyes scan the expanse of foliage and arid soil stretching out to the horizon. “The trees will be here to harvest forever,” he said, “and there will always be people to harvest them.”
Making sense of frankincense: A visual guide
As the tree population dwindles, there are fears
for the future of frankincense. The trees at the
Wadi Dawkah Natural Park produce this resin
that many Omanis consider the best
anywhere in the world.
IRAN
Persian Gulf
QATAR
UAE
SAUDI
ARABIA
OMAN
Wadi Dawkah
Natural Park
DHOFAR
REGION
Arabian
Sea
300
0
YEMEN
Salalah
KM
WHERE THE TREES GROW
Just north of Salalah, the park is about 5 square
kilometres in size.
0
1
KM
Salalah-Thamrit-
Muscat Highway
31
Salalah
(40 kms
south)
Boundary
of the
wadi bed
Locations
of the oldest
frankincense
trees
WADI DAWKAH
NATURAL PARK
WADI DAWKAH
NATURAL PARK
THE FRANKINCENSE TREE
There are about 5,000 Boswellia sacra trees
in the park
HARVESTING THE SAP
Small cuts are made with a special knife into the bark of the tree causing a white liquid to appear which hardens on the surface. This is a
protective sap to help heal the tree after a wound has been made.
The cut is left and then days later the harvester returns and scrapes off the white resin and cuts the tree a second time. The first resin is not useable. The resin becomes more aromatic and valuable with each cut as there are greater quantities of essential oil.
The tree can be cut multiple times and each time more resin is produced. But the trees need to recover from this process so that they can continue to produce the treasured sap.
Wound
Sap
GRADES OF FRANKINCENSE
There are four grades of frankincense. With each
cut of the tree the grade improves or generally
gets more opaque. Inland frankincense tends to
be better quality than the coastal areas where
the greater moisture results in more impurites.
The sap darkens with age.
(Below are some color examples
and roughly actual sizes.)
BETTER
Fewer impurities
Younger
Growing in more
arid conditions
Later cuts of the tree
WORSE
More impurities
Older
Growing in more
moist conditions
Earlier cuts
of the tree
0
2
INCHES
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCES: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP
CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; GOOGLE MAPS/
GOOGLE EARTH; TIMES OF OMAN;
WADI DAWKAH NATURAL PARK
